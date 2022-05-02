Arizona 5, Miami 4

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Varsho cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Luplow rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Berti pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hummel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alcántara 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cooper dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perdomo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rojas ss-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|200
|020
|100
|—
|5
|Miami
|000
|000
|400
|—
|4
E_López (1). DP_Arizona 1, Miami 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Miami 7. 2B_Varsho 2 (4), Sánchez (3), Chisholm Jr. (4). HR_Peralta (3). SB_Luplow (1), Berti (2).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen W,1-0
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Mantiply H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy S,2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López L,3-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Head
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bleier
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Gallen 2 (García,Cooper), Ramirez (Stallings). WP_López.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:27. A_6,224 (36,742).
