Arizona 5, Miami 4

Arizona Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 34 4 8 4 Varsho cf 4 2 2 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 1 1 2 Luplow rf 4 1 2 2 Aguilar 1b 4 0 2 2 Peralta lf 4 1 3 3 Berti pr-ss 1 0 0 0 Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 Soler lf 4 0 0 0 Hummel dh 4 0 0 0 Sánchez cf 4 0 1 0 Alcántara 3b 4 0 0 0 García rf 3 1 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 0 1 0 Cooper dh 3 1 1 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 Perdomo 2b 4 1 1 0 Rojas ss-1b 4 0 2 0 Stallings c 3 1 0 0

Arizona 200 020 100 — 5 Miami 000 000 400 — 4

E_López (1). DP_Arizona 1, Miami 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Miami 7. 2B_Varsho 2 (4), Sánchez (3), Chisholm Jr. (4). HR_Peralta (3). SB_Luplow (1), Berti (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Gallen W,1-0 6 1-3 5 2 2 0 5 Ramirez 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 Mantiply H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kennedy S,2-3 1 1 0 0 1 0

Miami López L,3-1 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 7 Head 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Bleier 1 3 1 1 0 1 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 2 Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Gallen 2 (García,Cooper), Ramirez (Stallings). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:27. A_6,224 (36,742).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.