Arizona 5, Miami 4

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 10:24 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 34 4 8 4
Varsho cf 4 2 2 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 1 1 2
Luplow rf 4 1 2 2 Aguilar 1b 4 0 2 2
Peralta lf 4 1 3 3 Berti pr-ss 1 0 0 0
Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 Soler lf 4 0 0 0
Hummel dh 4 0 0 0 Sánchez cf 4 0 1 0
Alcántara 3b 4 0 0 0 García rf 3 1 0 0
C.Kelly c 4 0 1 0 Cooper dh 3 1 1 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0
Perdomo 2b 4 1 1 0 Rojas ss-1b 4 0 2 0
Stallings c 3 1 0 0
Arizona 200 020 100 5
Miami 000 000 400 4

E_López (1). DP_Arizona 1, Miami 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Miami 7. 2B_Varsho 2 (4), Sánchez (3), Chisholm Jr. (4). HR_Peralta (3). SB_Luplow (1), Berti (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen W,1-0 6 1-3 5 2 2 0 5
Ramirez 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Mantiply H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kennedy S,2-3 1 1 0 0 1 0
Miami
López L,3-1 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 7
Head 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Bleier 1 3 1 1 0 1
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Gallen 2 (García,Cooper), Ramirez (Stallings). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:27. A_6,224 (36,742).

