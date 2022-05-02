Arizona 5, Miami 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|3
|12
|
|Varsho cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Luplow rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.263
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.227
|Walker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.148
|Hummel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Alcántara 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.113
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Perdomo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|1
|6
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.306
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|1-Berti pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.346
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|García rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.187
|Cooper dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Rojas ss-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Arizona
|200
|020
|100_5
|9
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|400_4
|8
|1
1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.
E_López (1). LOB_Arizona 5, Miami 7. 2B_Varsho 2 (4), Sánchez (3), Chisholm Jr. (4). HR_Peralta (3), off López. RBIs_Peralta 3 (9), Luplow 2 (5), Chisholm Jr. 2 (17), Aguilar 2 (8). SB_Luplow (1), Berti (2). CS_Luplow (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Hummel, Walker, C.Kelly); Miami 3 (Soler, Berti, García). RISP_Arizona 4 for 11; Miami 2 for 8.
LIDP_Stallings. GIDP_Ahmed.
DP_Arizona 1 (Walker, Ahmed, Walker); Miami 1 (Anderson, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 1-0
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|102
|1.27
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|26
|3.38
|Mantiply, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Kennedy, S, 2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|4.09
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 3-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|7
|97
|1.61
|Head
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|0.00
|Bleier
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|5.68
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.82
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.84
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-2, Head 1-0. HBP_Gallen 2 (García,Cooper), Ramirez (Stallings). WP_López.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:27. A_6,224 (36,742).
