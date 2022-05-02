Arizona 5, Miami 4

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 9 5 3 12 Varsho cf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .231 Luplow rf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .263 Peralta lf 4 1 3 3 0 1 .227 Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .148 Hummel dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .156 Alcántara 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .130 C.Kelly c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .113 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Perdomo 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .184

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 8 4 1 6 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 1 1 2 1 0 .306 Aguilar 1b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .246 1-Berti pr-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .346 Soler lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176 Sánchez cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .266 García rf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .187 Cooper dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Rojas ss-1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .185 Stallings c 3 1 0 0 0 0 .169

Arizona 200 020 100_5 9 0 Miami 000 000 400_4 8 1

1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.

E_López (1). LOB_Arizona 5, Miami 7. 2B_Varsho 2 (4), Sánchez (3), Chisholm Jr. (4). HR_Peralta (3), off López. RBIs_Peralta 3 (9), Luplow 2 (5), Chisholm Jr. 2 (17), Aguilar 2 (8). SB_Luplow (1), Berti (2). CS_Luplow (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Hummel, Walker, C.Kelly); Miami 3 (Soler, Berti, García). RISP_Arizona 4 for 11; Miami 2 for 8.

LIDP_Stallings. GIDP_Ahmed.

DP_Arizona 1 (Walker, Ahmed, Walker); Miami 1 (Anderson, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen, W, 1-0 6 1-3 5 2 2 0 5 102 1.27 Ramirez 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 26 3.38 Mantiply, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Kennedy, S, 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 4.09

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, L, 3-1 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 7 97 1.61 Head 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 20 0.00 Bleier 1 3 1 1 0 1 15 5.68 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.82 Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.84

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-2, Head 1-0. HBP_Gallen 2 (García,Cooper), Ramirez (Stallings). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:27. A_6,224 (36,742).

