Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona 6, Atlanta 2

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 11:19 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
2
8
1
2
8

Acuña Jr. dh
4
1
1
0
1
0
.286

Swanson ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.269

Ozuna lf
4
0
1
...

READ MORE

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 8 1 2 8
Acuña Jr. dh 4 1 1 0 1 0 .286
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229
Riley 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .249
Duvall rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .189
Harris II cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .111
a-Contreras ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 7 6 3 9
Varsho dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .259
Rojas 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .281
Marte 2b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .257
Peralta lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .240
P.Smith 1b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .228
McCarthy rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200
Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Perdomo ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .217
Herrera c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .212
Atlanta 100 100 000_2 8 0
Arizona 300 030 00x_6 7 0

a-struck out for Harris II in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 8, Arizona 4. 2B_Ozuna (6), Olson (21), Peralta (8), Marte (17), Perdomo (4). HR_Riley (12), off Gallen; P.Smith (7), off Strider. RBIs_Riley (24), P.Smith 3 (24), Marte 2 (16), Peralta (22).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Albies, Olson 3, Harris II 2); Arizona 2 (Peralta, Herrera). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 10; Arizona 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Riley, Marte.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strider, L, 1-2 4 1-3 4 5 5 2 7 72 3.45
Lee 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 16 1.42
Cruz 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 0.00
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.44
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.74
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen, W, 4-0 5 2-3 7 2 2 2 6 97 2.32
Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.86
Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.54
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 6.61

Inherited runners-scored_Lee 2-2, Ramirez 1-0. WP_Gallen(2).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:53. A_20,735 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|6 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|6 Nexus Dashboard Insights: 2-Day Test...
6|6 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories