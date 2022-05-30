Arizona 6, Atlanta 2

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
2
8
1
2
8
Acuña Jr. dh
4
1
1
0
1
0
.286
Swanson ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.269
Ozuna lf
4
0
1
...
READ MORE
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|1
|2
|8
|
|Acuña Jr. dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|a-Contreras ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|6
|3
|9
|
|Varsho dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Rojas 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.281
|Marte 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.257
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|P.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.228
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Herrera c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Atlanta
|100
|100
|000_2
|8
|0
|Arizona
|300
|030
|00x_6
|7
|0
a-struck out for Harris II in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 8, Arizona 4. 2B_Ozuna (6), Olson (21), Peralta (8), Marte (17), Perdomo (4). HR_Riley (12), off Gallen; P.Smith (7), off Strider. RBIs_Riley (24), P.Smith 3 (24), Marte 2 (16), Peralta (22).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Albies, Olson 3, Harris II 2); Arizona 2 (Peralta, Herrera). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 10; Arizona 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Riley, Marte.
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, L, 1-2
|4
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|7
|72
|3.45
|Lee
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|1.42
|Cruz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|0.00
|W.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.44
|Chavez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.74
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 4-0
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|97
|2.32
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.86
|Kennedy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.54
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.61
Inherited runners-scored_Lee 2-2, Ramirez 1-0. WP_Gallen(2).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:53. A_20,735 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.