Arizona 6, Atlanta 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 8 1 2 8 Acuña Jr. dh 4 1 1 0 1 0 .286 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229 Riley 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .249 Duvall rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .189 Harris II cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .111 a-Contreras ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 7 6 3 9 Varsho dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .259 Rojas 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .281 Marte 2b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .257 Peralta lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .240 P.Smith 1b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .228 McCarthy rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Perdomo ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .217 Herrera c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .212

Atlanta 100 100 000_2 8 0 Arizona 300 030 00x_6 7 0

a-struck out for Harris II in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 8, Arizona 4. 2B_Ozuna (6), Olson (21), Peralta (8), Marte (17), Perdomo (4). HR_Riley (12), off Gallen; P.Smith (7), off Strider. RBIs_Riley (24), P.Smith 3 (24), Marte 2 (16), Peralta (22).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Albies, Olson 3, Harris II 2); Arizona 2 (Peralta, Herrera). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 10; Arizona 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Riley, Marte.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strider, L, 1-2 4 1-3 4 5 5 2 7 72 3.45 Lee 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 16 1.42 Cruz 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 0.00 W.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.44 Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.74

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen, W, 4-0 5 2-3 7 2 2 2 6 97 2.32 Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.86 Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.54 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 6.61

Inherited runners-scored_Lee 2-2, Ramirez 1-0. WP_Gallen(2).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:53. A_20,735 (48,686).

