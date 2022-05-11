Arizona 9, Miami 3

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|9
|11
|8
|
|M.Rojas ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hummel lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Soler lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Marte 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Rojas dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|González 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Henry c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Herrera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|200
|000
|001
|—
|3
|Arizona
|204
|000
|03x
|—
|9
E_Marte (5). DP_Miami 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Miami 8, Arizona 6. 2B_Walker (7), Thomas (2), Hummel (3). HR_Soler (5), Luplow (3).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Luzardo L,2-3
|2
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Head
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Poteet
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Floro
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner W,2-1
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Wendelken
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Middleton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C.Smith
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Head, Floro.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:17. A_8,855 (48,686).
