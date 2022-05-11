Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona 9, Miami 3

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 1:12 am
< a min read
      
Miami Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 3 9 3 Totals 33 9 11 8
M.Rojas ss 5 1 2 0 Hummel lf 4 1 2 1
Aguilar 1b 5 0 0 0 Luplow rf 5 1 1 2
Soler lf 4 1 1 2 Marte 2b 3 1 0 0
Cooper dh 4 0 1 0 Walker 1b 3 1 2 0
García rf 4 0 1 0 J.Rojas dh 4 1 1 0
Wendle 2b 3 1 2 0 Ahmed ss 2 2 1 1
González 3b 4 0 0 0 Perdomo 3b 4 2 2 2
Sánchez cf 4 0 0 0 Thomas cf 4 0 2 2
Henry c 3 0 1 0 Herrera c 4 0 0 0
Stallings c 1 0 1 1
Miami 200 000 001 3
Arizona 204 000 03x 9

E_Marte (5). DP_Miami 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Miami 8, Arizona 6. 2B_Walker (7), Thomas (2), Hummel (3). HR_Soler (5), Luplow (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Luzardo L,2-3 2 2-3 2 4 4 4 6
Head 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Poteet 4 2 0 0 1 3
Floro 1 4 3 3 1 0
Arizona
Bumgarner W,2-1 6 1-3 6 2 2 1 5
Wendelken 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 1
C.Smith 1 3 1 1 0 1

WP_Head, Floro.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.

        Ask the CIO: Department of Homeland Security: During this webinar, learn how the Department of Homeland Security evolving its IT to meet the demands of the current landscape.

T_3:17. A_8,855 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|17 Fort Gordon Innovation Day
5|17 govDelivery Administrator Training...
5|17 Managing Data Access Policies for Zero...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories