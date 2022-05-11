Trending:
Arizona 9, Miami 3

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 1:12 am
< a min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 9 3 1 8
M.Rojas ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .200
Aguilar 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Soler lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .177
Cooper dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
García rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .192
Wendle 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .286
González 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Sánchez cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Henry c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .125
Stallings c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .183
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 9 11 8 6 9
Hummel lf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .185
Luplow rf 5 1 1 2 0 3 .219
Marte 2b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .211
Walker 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .192
J.Rojas dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Ahmed ss 2 2 1 1 2 1 .222
Perdomo 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .197
Thomas cf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .300
Herrera c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .129
Miami 200 000 001_3 9 0
Arizona 204 000 03x_9 11 1

E_Marte (5). LOB_Miami 8, Arizona 6. 2B_Walker (7), Thomas (2), Hummel (3). HR_Soler (5), off Bumgarner; Luplow (3), off Luzardo. RBIs_Soler 2 (14), Stallings (10), Luplow 2 (7), Ahmed (6), Perdomo 2 (3), Thomas 2 (2), Hummel (8). CS_Walker (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Aguilar, M.Rojas, González); Arizona 5 (Marte 2, Perdomo 2, Herrera). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Arizona 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Sánchez. GIDP_Marte.

DP_Miami 1 (M.Rojas, González, Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Luzardo, L, 2-3 2 2-3 2 4 4 4 6 78 4.03
Head 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 24 1.80
Poteet 4 2 0 0 1 3 51 0.55
Floro 1 4 3 3 1 0 25 27.00
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, W, 2-1 6 1-3 6 2 2 1 5 96 1.78
Wendelken 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 4.00
Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.00
C.Smith 1 3 1 1 0 1 18 14.21

Inherited runners-scored_Head 2-2. WP_Head, Floro.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:17. A_8,855 (48,686).

