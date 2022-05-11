Arizona 9, Miami 3

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|1
|8
|
|M.Rojas ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Soler lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.177
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Wendle 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|González 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Henry c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Stallings c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.183
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|11
|8
|6
|9
|
|Hummel lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.185
|Luplow rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.219
|Marte 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.211
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|J.Rojas dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Ahmed ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.222
|Perdomo 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.197
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Herrera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|Miami
|200
|000
|001_3
|9
|0
|Arizona
|204
|000
|03x_9
|11
|1
E_Marte (5). LOB_Miami 8, Arizona 6. 2B_Walker (7), Thomas (2), Hummel (3). HR_Soler (5), off Bumgarner; Luplow (3), off Luzardo. RBIs_Soler 2 (14), Stallings (10), Luplow 2 (7), Ahmed (6), Perdomo 2 (3), Thomas 2 (2), Hummel (8). CS_Walker (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Aguilar, M.Rojas, González); Arizona 5 (Marte 2, Perdomo 2, Herrera). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Arizona 6 for 14.
Runners moved up_Sánchez. GIDP_Marte.
DP_Miami 1 (M.Rojas, González, Aguilar).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, L, 2-3
|2
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|4
|6
|78
|4.03
|Head
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|1.80
|Poteet
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|51
|0.55
|Floro
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|25
|27.00
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, W, 2-1
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|96
|1.78
|Wendelken
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.00
|Middleton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.00
|C.Smith
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|14.21
Inherited runners-scored_Head 2-2. WP_Head, Floro.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:17. A_8,855 (48,686).
