Astros host the Tigers on home winning streak

Detroit Tigers (8-15, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (14-11, second in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (2-1, 5.95 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -170, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Detroit Tigers.

Houston has a 5-4 record at home and a 14-11 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .294 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Detroit has an 8-15 record overall and a 5-9 record at home. The Tigers have gone 3-11 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has two doubles and eight home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 15-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Meadows has three doubles, two triples and 11 RBI for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 4-for-27 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .233 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .213 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (right groin soreness), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

