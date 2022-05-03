Astros play the Mariners leading series 1-0

Seattle Mariners (12-11, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (12-11, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (1-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (1-0, 1.35 ERA, .90 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -153, Mariners +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 1-0.

Houston is 12-11 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Astros have gone 5-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Seattle has a 7-2 record at home and a 12-11 record overall. The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .387.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has two doubles, seven home runs and 13 RBI for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 5-for-37 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has a .375 batting average to rank second on the Mariners, and has six doubles, a triple and four home runs. Ty France is 15-for-42 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mariners: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Astros: Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

