Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Athletics aim to avoid series sweep against the Guardians

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Cleveland Guardians (9-12, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-11, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (0-2, 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -124, Athletics +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics looking to sweep their three-game series.

Oakland has gone 4-5 in home games and 10-11 overall. Athletics pitchers have a collective 3.56 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Cleveland is 3-3 in home games and 9-12 overall. The Guardians have a 9-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp has two doubles and three RBI for the Athletics. Sean Murphy is 6-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Myles Straw has five doubles, a triple and three RBI while hitting .291 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 10-for-27 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .205 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Jackson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|7 MeriTalk 24th Anniversary CIO Cricket...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories