Athletics bring road win streak into matchup with the Angels

Oakland Athletics (17-24, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (24-17, second in the AL West) Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-4, 3.67 ERA, .98 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (4-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -156, Athletics +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Los Angeles Angels looking to prolong a five-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles is 12-8 in home games and 24-17 overall. The Angels have hit 55 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

Oakland has a 6-15 record in home games and a 17-24 record overall. The Athletics have a 5-16 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Angels have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 23 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Taylor Ward is 12-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 10 doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .191 for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 8-for-28 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .248 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (right arm), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

