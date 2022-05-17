Athletics come into matchup with the Twins on losing streak

Minnesota Twins (21-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (15-23, fifth in the AL West) Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (0-0); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-2, 4.97 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -120, Athletics +100; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will try to stop a three-game slide when they play the Minnesota Twins.

Oakland is 15-23 overall and 5-14 at home. The Athletics have a 4-16 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Minnesota is 21-15 overall and 13-8 at home. The Twins have an 11-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with 15 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and four home runs). Luis Barrera is 4-for-15 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton has 11 home runs, six walks and 20 RBI while hitting .256 for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 11-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .191 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by four runs

Twins: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Twins: Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (groin), Dylan Bundy: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

