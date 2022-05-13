On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Athletics host Los Angeles Angels, look to end home skid

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 3:56 am
2 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (21-12, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (14-19, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Chase Silseth (0-0); Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-5, 5.22 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -148, Athletics +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics are looking to end their seven-game home skid with a victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

Oakland is 4-10 at home and 14-19 overall. The Athletics are 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 21-12 overall and 12-7 at home. The Angels have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .247.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheldon Neuse has a .291 batting average to rank fourth on the Athletics, and has two doubles, two triples and two home runs. Sean Murphy is 7-for-28 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 18 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Jared Walsh is 13-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .196 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf strain), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Angels: Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Taylor Ward: day-to-day (hamstring), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Rojas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|19 20th Annual AFCEA Pacific Northwest...
5|19 Red Hat Coffee Hour Series with Gene...
5|19 Meet with Air Force Research Labs...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories