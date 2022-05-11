Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 5, Boston 3

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 10:49 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 3 4 11
Hernández cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .161
Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .313
Martinez dh 4 0 2 1 0 2 .298
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .345
Verdugo lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .216
Story 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .206
Cordero 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .190
Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .148
Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .152
Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .215
Bradley Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .198
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 8 5 1 8
Swanson ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .226
Olson 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .269
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294
Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224
Duvall cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .189
Arcia dh 4 2 3 2 0 0 .355
Demeritte rf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .271
Boston 021 000 000_3 7 0
Atlanta 003 000 002_5 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

LOB_Boston 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Verdugo (4), Devers (10), Plawecki (1), Olson (14), Riley (8). HR_Story (1), off Anderson; Demeritte (3), off Eovaldi; Arcia (1), off Brasier. RBIs_Story 2 (14), Martinez (15), Demeritte 2 (5), Olson (14), Arcia 2 (7). SB_Swanson (4). CS_Bradley Jr. (2).

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Plawecki 2, Devers); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Riley). RISP_Boston 2 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 5.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 6 1-3 6 3 3 1 6 98 3.15
Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.45
Schreiber 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Brasier, L, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 7 3.97
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 5 1-3 7 3 3 1 4 96 4.20
McHugh 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.25
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.98
Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 26 2.19
Jansen, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 1-0, McHugh 2-0. HBP_Schreiber (Riley).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:11. A_37,200 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|18 2022 - FAR Supplement - DTAR -...
5|18 Military Families Research Interest...
5|18 Cortex Symphony 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories