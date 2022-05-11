Atlanta 5, Boston 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|4
|11
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.298
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.345
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Story 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.206
|Cordero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Vázquez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.198
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|1
|8
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Arcia dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.355
|Demeritte rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.271
|Boston
|021
|000
|000_3
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|003
|000
|002_5
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
LOB_Boston 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Verdugo (4), Devers (10), Plawecki (1), Olson (14), Riley (8). HR_Story (1), off Anderson; Demeritte (3), off Eovaldi; Arcia (1), off Brasier. RBIs_Story 2 (14), Martinez (15), Demeritte 2 (5), Olson (14), Arcia 2 (7). SB_Swanson (4). CS_Bradley Jr. (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Plawecki 2, Devers); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Riley). RISP_Boston 2 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 5.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|98
|3.15
|Strahm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.45
|Schreiber
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Brasier, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3.97
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|96
|4.20
|McHugh
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.25
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.98
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|2.19
|Jansen, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 1-0, McHugh 2-0. HBP_Schreiber (Riley).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:11. A_37,200 (41,084).
