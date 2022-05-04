Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 9 9 8 4 15 Acuña Jr. dh 5 0 1 1 0 3 .200 Olson 1b 4 0 0 1 1 0 .283 Riley 3b 5 1 1 0 0 4 .270 Ozuna lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .224 Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .217 d’Arnaud c 3 1 0 1 1 2 .300 Duvall cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .191 Swanson ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .233 Heredia rf 3 2 1 2 1 2 .133

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 8 2 5 6 Williams p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nimmo cf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .256 Marte rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .245 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260 Jankowski lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .321 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .253 McNeil lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .337 a-Do.Smith ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Davis dh-3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200 Guillorme 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .243 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .196

Atlanta 000 007 020_9 9 0 New York 000 001 001_2 8 1

a-flied out for McNeil in the 8th.

E_Lindor (3). LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 9. 2B_Duvall (6), Alonso (4), Escobar (9). HR_Heredia (2), off Williams; Guillorme (1), off O’Day. RBIs_d’Arnaud (12), Duvall 2 (13), Swanson (9), Acuña Jr. (2), Olson (11), Heredia 2 (4), Escobar (7), Guillorme (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Acuña Jr.); New York 3 (Escobar, Alonso, Guillorme). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 9; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Swanson, Olson, Lindor. GIDP_Nimmo, Guillorme.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, Olson; Albies, Swanson, Olson).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 3-1 5 1-3 5 1 1 4 1 84 4.01 McHugh 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 28 4.50 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.53 O’Day 1 1 1 1 1 2 19 2.70

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Megill, L, 4-1 5 1-3 4 3 3 2 9 94 2.43 Ottavino 0 2 3 3 1 0 14 6.52 Williams 3 2-3 3 3 3 1 6 53 8.59

Ottavino pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 1-0, Ottavino 3-3, Williams 1-1. WP_Ottavino.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:28. A_23,973 (41,922).

