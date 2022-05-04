Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|9
|8
|4
|15
|
|Acuña Jr. dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.200
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.270
|Ozuna lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.300
|Duvall cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.191
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|Heredia rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.133
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|5
|6
|
|Williams p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Jankowski lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|McNeil lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|a-Do.Smith ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Davis dh-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Atlanta
|000
|007
|020_9
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|001_2
|8
|1
a-flied out for McNeil in the 8th.
E_Lindor (3). LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 9. 2B_Duvall (6), Alonso (4), Escobar (9). HR_Heredia (2), off Williams; Guillorme (1), off O’Day. RBIs_d’Arnaud (12), Duvall 2 (13), Swanson (9), Acuña Jr. (2), Olson (11), Heredia 2 (4), Escobar (7), Guillorme (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Acuña Jr.); New York 3 (Escobar, Alonso, Guillorme). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 9; New York 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Swanson, Olson, Lindor. GIDP_Nimmo, Guillorme.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, Olson; Albies, Swanson, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 3-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|4
|1
|84
|4.01
|McHugh
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|4.50
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.53
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|2.70
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, L, 4-1
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|9
|94
|2.43
|Ottavino
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|14
|6.52
|Williams
|3
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|6
|53
|8.59
Ottavino pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 1-0, Ottavino 3-3, Williams 1-1. WP_Ottavino.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:28. A_23,973 (41,922).
