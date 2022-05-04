On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2

May 4, 2022
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 9 9 8 4 15
Acuña Jr. dh 5 0 1 1 0 3 .200
Olson 1b 4 0 0 1 1 0 .283
Riley 3b 5 1 1 0 0 4 .270
Ozuna lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .224
Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .217
d’Arnaud c 3 1 0 1 1 2 .300
Duvall cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .191
Swanson ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .233
Heredia rf 3 2 1 2 1 2 .133
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 8 2 5 6
Williams p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nimmo cf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .256
Marte rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .245
Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260
Jankowski lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .321
Escobar 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .253
McNeil lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .337
a-Do.Smith ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Davis dh-3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200
Guillorme 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .243
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .196
Atlanta 000 007 020_9 9 0
New York 000 001 001_2 8 1

a-flied out for McNeil in the 8th.

E_Lindor (3). LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 9. 2B_Duvall (6), Alonso (4), Escobar (9). HR_Heredia (2), off Williams; Guillorme (1), off O’Day. RBIs_d’Arnaud (12), Duvall 2 (13), Swanson (9), Acuña Jr. (2), Olson (11), Heredia 2 (4), Escobar (7), Guillorme (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Acuña Jr.); New York 3 (Escobar, Alonso, Guillorme). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 9; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Swanson, Olson, Lindor. GIDP_Nimmo, Guillorme.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, Olson; Albies, Swanson, Olson).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 3-1 5 1-3 5 1 1 4 1 84 4.01
McHugh 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 28 4.50
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.53
O’Day 1 1 1 1 1 2 19 2.70
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Megill, L, 4-1 5 1-3 4 3 3 2 9 94 2.43
Ottavino 0 2 3 3 1 0 14 6.52
Williams 3 2-3 3 3 3 1 6 53 8.59

Ottavino pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 1-0, Ottavino 3-3, Williams 1-1. WP_Ottavino.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:28. A_23,973 (41,922).

