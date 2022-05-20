Atlanta United takes road losing streak into matchup with Nashville

Atlanta United FC (4-4-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (5-4-3, sixth in the Western Conference) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC +107, Atlanta United FC +269, Draw +230; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United travels to Nashville aiming to break a three-game road slide.

Nashville is 2-0-1 at home. Nashville has an even goal differential, scoring and giving up 13.

United is 1-4-0 on the road. United is 2-0-1 when it records at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has three goals and two assists for Nashville. Alex Muyl has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Thiago Almada has two goals and two assists for United. Brooks Lennon has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 4-4-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 7.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Ahmed Longmire (injured), Randall Leal (injured), Irakoze Donasiyano (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured).

United: Caleb Wiley (injured), Dylan Castanheira (injured), Machop Chol (injured), Santiago Sosa (injured), Josef Martinez (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured), George Campbell (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

