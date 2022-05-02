On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 12:48 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 8 1 .889
Long Island 5 4 .556 3
Lancaster 4 6 .400
York 2 7 .222 6
Staten Island 0 9 .000 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 9 1 .900
High Point 7 3 .700 2
Charleston 6 4 .600 3
Lexington 5 5 .500 4
Kentucky 2 8 .200 7

___

Sunday’s Games

Lexington 12, Long Island 9,

Southern Maryland 8, Kentucky 6

High Point 3, Charleston 2

Gastonia 10, Staten Island 5

Lancaster 12, York 6

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Staten Island, TBD

Gastonia at York, TBD

