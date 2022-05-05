|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Long Island
|5
|6
|.455
|5
|Lancaster
|4
|8
|.333
|6½
|York
|3
|8
|.272
|7
|Staten Island
|1
|10
|.091
|9
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|High Point
|9
|3
|.750
|1
|Charleston
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|Lexington
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Kentucky
|3
|9
|.250
|7
___
Kentucky 7, Charleston 1
High Point 11, Long Island 5
Southern Maryland 3, Lancaster 0
Lexington 3, Staten Island 1
York 5, Gastonia 4
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.
Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at York, TBD
Lexington at Staten Island, TBD
Lexington at Charlesoton, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at York, TBD
Gastonia at Staten Island, TBD
Lexington at Charlesoton, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, TBD
High Point at York, TBD
