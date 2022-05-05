On Air: Ask the CIO
The Associated Press
May 5, 2022 1:06 pm
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 10 1 .909
Long Island 5 6 .455 5
Lancaster 4 8 .333
York 3 8 .272 7
Staten Island 1 10 .091 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 10 2 .833
High Point 9 3 .750 1
Charleston 7 5 .583 3
Lexington 6 6 .500 4
Kentucky 3 9 .250 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky 7, Charleston 1

High Point 11, Long Island 5

Southern Maryland 3, Lancaster 0

Lexington 3, Staten Island 1

York 5, Gastonia 4

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.

Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at York, TBD

Lexington at Staten Island, TBD

Friday’s Games

Lexington at Charlesoton, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at York, TBD

Gastonia at Staten Island, TBD

Saturday’s Games

Lexington at Charlesoton, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Staten Island, TBD

High Point at York, TBD

