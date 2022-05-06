On Air: Leaders & Legends
May 6, 2022 12:12 pm
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 11 1 .917
Long Island 5 7 .417 6
Lancaster 4 9 .308
York 3 9 .250 8
Staten Island 1 11 .083 10
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 11 2 .846
High Point 10 3 .769 1
Charleston 7 6 .538 4
Lexington 7 6 .538 4
Kentucky 4 9 .308 7

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland 6, Lancaster 5, 10 innings

Kentucky 8, Charleston 7, 10 innings

High Point 5, Long Island 3

Gastonia 12, York 7

Lexington 19, Staten Island 2

Friday’s Games

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gastonia at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

High Point at York, 2 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

