|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Long Island
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|Lancaster
|4
|9
|.308
|7½
|York
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|Staten Island
|1
|11
|.083
|10
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|High Point
|10
|3
|.769
|1
|Charleston
|7
|6
|.538
|4
|Lexington
|7
|6
|.538
|4
|Kentucky
|4
|9
|.308
|7
___
Southern Maryland 6, Lancaster 5, 10 innings
Kentucky 8, Charleston 7, 10 innings
High Point 5, Long Island 3
Gastonia 12, York 7
Lexington 19, Staten Island 2
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
High Point at York, 2 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.