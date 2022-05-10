Trending:
Atlantic League

The Associated Press
May 10, 2022 11:35 pm
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 13 3 .812
Long Island 7 8 .467
Lancaster 5 11 .312 8
York 4 12 .250 9
Staten Island 2 13 .133 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 14 2 .875
High Point 13 4 .765
Charleston 9 8 .529
Lexington 8 8 .500 6
Kentucky 5 11 .312

___

Sunday’s Games

Long Island 9, Lancaster 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Long Island 2, Lancaster 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Gastonia 4, Staten Island 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Gastonia 7, Staten Island 2, 7 innings, 1st game

High Point 5 York 1, 7 innings, 1st game

High Point 8 York 7, 8 innings, 2nd game

Southern Maryland 9, Kentucky 7

Lexington 2, Charleston 0

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kentucky 7, Lexington 2

Staten Island 8, York 2

Lancaster 6, Long Island 3

High Point 7, Charleston 2

Gastonia 2, Southern Maryland 0

Wednesday’s Games

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories