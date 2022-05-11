|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|13
|3
|.812
|—
|Long Island
|7
|8
|.467
|5½
|Lancaster
|5
|11
|.312
|8
|York
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|Staten Island
|2
|13
|.133
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|14
|2
|.875
|—
|High Point
|13
|4
|.765
|1½
|Charleston
|9
|8
|.529
|5½
|Lexington
|8
|8
|.500
|6
|Kentucky
|5
|11
|.312
|8½
___
Kentucky 7, Lexington 2
Staten Island 8, York 2
Lancaster 6, Long Island 3
High Point 7, Charleston 2
Gastonia 2, Southern Maryland 0
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:05 p.m.
York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 11 a.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.
York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
