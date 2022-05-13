|At A Glance
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|15
|3
|.833
|—
|Long Island
|7
|10
|.412
|7½
|Lancaster
|7
|11
|.389
|8
|Staten Island
|4
|13
|.235
|10½
|York
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|High Point
|13
|6
|.684
|1½
|Charleston
|11
|8
|.579
|3½
|Lexington
|8
|10
|.444
|6
|Kentucky
|7
|11
|.389
|7
Lancaster 6, Long Island 4
Southern Maryland 4, Gastonia 2
Kentucky 7, Lexington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Kentucky 5, Lexington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Staten Island 7, York 2
Charleston 6, High Point 2
Kentucky at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
