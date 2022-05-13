Trending:
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 10:52 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 16 3 .842
Long Island 8 10 .444
Lancaster 7 12 .368 9
Staten Island 4 13 .235 10½
York 5 14 .263 11
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 14 4 .778
High Point 13 7 .650 2
Charleston 11 9 .550 4
Lexington 9 11 .450 6
Kentucky 8 12 .400 7

___

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 6, Long Island 4

Southern Maryland 4, Gastonia 2

Kentucky 7, Lexington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Kentucky 5, Lexington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Staten Island 7, York 2

Charleston 6, High Point 2

Friday’s Games

Kentucky 7, Lexington 2

York 8, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 8, Charleston 2

Lexington 3, Kentucky 2

Long Island 1, High Point 0

Gastonia at Staten Island, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Gastonia at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Top Stories