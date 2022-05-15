|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|18
|3
|.857
|—
|Long Island
|8
|12
|.400
|9½
|Lancaster
|8
|13
|.361
|10
|York
|6
|15
|.386
|12
|Staten Island
|5
|14
|.263
|12
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|High Point
|15
|7
|.682
|1
|Charleston
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|Kentucky
|10
|12
|.455
|6
|Lexington
|9
|13
|.409
|7
___
Kentucky 7, Lexington 2
York 8, Lancaster 3
Southern Maryland 8, Charleston 2
Lexington 3, Kentucky 2
Long Island 1, High Point 0
Gastonia at Staten Island, ppd.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 2, ppd.
York 11, Lancaster 3
Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 3
Kentucky 9, Lexington 3
High Point 7, Long Island 1
Staten Island 2, Gastonia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Gastonia 1, Staten Island 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Lancaster 7, York 6
High Point 4, Long Island 2
Southern Maryland 2, Charleston 1
Lexington 10, Kentucky 1
No Games Scheduled
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Kentucky, 10:05 a.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
