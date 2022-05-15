Trending:
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
May 15, 2022 9:38 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 18 3 .857
Long Island 8 12 .400
Lancaster 8 13 .361 10
York 6 15 .386 12
Staten Island 5 14 .263 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 15 5 .750
High Point 15 7 .682 1
Charleston 11 11 .500 5
Kentucky 10 12 .455 6
Lexington 9 13 .409 7

___

Friday’s Games

Kentucky 7, Lexington 2

York 8, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 8, Charleston 2

Lexington 3, Kentucky 2

Long Island 1, High Point 0

Gastonia at Staten Island, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Gastonia at Staten Island, 2, ppd.

York 11, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 3

Kentucky 9, Lexington 3

High Point 7, Long Island 1

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island 2, Gastonia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Gastonia 1, Staten Island 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Lancaster 7, York 6

High Point 4, Long Island 2

Southern Maryland 2, Charleston 1

Lexington 10, Kentucky 1

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston at Kentucky, 10:05 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

