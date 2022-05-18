At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland193.864—Long Island912.4299½Lancaster814.36411York715.31812Staten Island516.23813½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia166.727—High Point158.6521½Charleston1211.5224½Lexington1112.4785½Kentucky914.3917½
Tuesday's Games
Southern Maryland 5, Gastonia 4
York 5,...
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|19
|3
|.864
|—
|Long Island
|9
|12
|.429
|9½
|Lancaster
|8
|14
|.364
|11
|York
|7
|15
|.318
|12
|Staten Island
|5
|16
|.238
|13½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|High Point
|15
|8
|.652
|1½
|Charleston
|12
|11
|.522
|4½
|Lexington
|11
|12
|.478
|5½
|Kentucky
|9
|14
|.391
|7½
Southern Maryland 5, Gastonia 4
York 5, Lancaster 4
Long Island 1, Staten Island 0
Lexington 8, High Point 4
Charleston 16, Kentucky 2
Charleston at Kentucky, 10:05 a.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 11 a.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
