Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
May 18, 2022 12:46 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 19 3 .864
Long Island 9 12 .429
Lancaster 8 14 .364 11
York 7 15 .318 12
Staten Island 5 16 .238 13½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 16 6 .727
High Point 15 8 .652
Charleston 12 11 .522
Lexington 11 12 .478
Kentucky 9 14 .391

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland 5, Gastonia 4

York 5, Lancaster 4

Long Island 1, Staten Island 0

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Lexington 8, High Point 4

Charleston 16, Kentucky 2

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston at Kentucky, 10:05 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 11 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

