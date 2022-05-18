Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
May 18, 2022 11:09 pm
< a min read
      

At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland203.870—Long Island1012.4559½Lancaster914.39111York716.30413Staten Island517.22714½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia167.696—High Point168.667½Charleston1212.5004½Lexington1113.4585½Kentucky1014.4176½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland 5, Gastonia 4

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

York 5, Lancaster 4

Long...

READ MORE

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 20 3 .870
Long Island 10 12 .455
Lancaster 9 14 .391 11
York 7 16 .304 13
Staten Island 5 17 .227 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 16 7 .696
High Point 16 8 .667 ½
Charleston 12 12 .500
Lexington 11 13 .458
Kentucky 10 14 .417

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland 5, Gastonia 4

York 5, Lancaster 4

Long Island 1, Staten Island 0

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

Lexington 8, High Point 4

Charleston 16, Kentucky 2

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky 2, Charleston 0

Southern Maryland 8 Gastonia 6

Lancaster 6, York 3

Long Island 10, Staten Island 9

High Point 11, Lexington 6

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 11 a.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|25 2022 - FAR Supplement - EDAR -...
5|25 Mastering Project Readiness: How to...
5|25 Zoom for Government: Digital First...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories