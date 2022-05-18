At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland203.870—Long Island1012.4559½Lancaster914.39111York716.30413Staten Island517.22714½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia167.696—High Point168.667½Charleston1212.5004½Lexington1113.4585½Kentucky1014.4176½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Southern Maryland 5, Gastonia 4
York 5, Lancaster 4
Long...
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|20
|3
|.870
|—
|Long Island
|10
|12
|.455
|9½
|Lancaster
|9
|14
|.391
|11
|York
|7
|16
|.304
|13
|Staten Island
|5
|17
|.227
|14½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|High Point
|16
|8
|.667
|½
|Charleston
|12
|12
|.500
|4½
|Lexington
|11
|13
|.458
|5½
|Kentucky
|10
|14
|.417
|6½
___
Southern Maryland 5, Gastonia 4
York 5, Lancaster 4
Long Island 1, Staten Island 0
Lexington 8, High Point 4
Charleston 16, Kentucky 2
Kentucky 2, Charleston 0
Southern Maryland 8 Gastonia 6
Lancaster 6, York 3
Long Island 10, Staten Island 9
High Point 11, Lexington 6
Lancaster at York, 11 a.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
