Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 12:02 am
< a min read
      

At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland204.833—Long Island1112.4768½Lancaster1014.41710York717.29213Staten Island518.21714½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia177.708—High Point178.680½Charleston1213.4805½Lexington1114.4406½Kentucky1114.4406½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky 2, Charleston 0

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

Southern Maryland 8...

READ MORE

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 20 4 .833
Long Island 11 12 .476
Lancaster 10 14 .417 10
York 7 17 .292 13
Staten Island 5 18 .217 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 17 7 .708
High Point 17 8 .680 ½
Charleston 12 13 .480
Lexington 11 14 .440
Kentucky 11 14 .440

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky 2, Charleston 0

Southern Maryland 8 Gastonia 6

Lancaster 6, York 3

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Long Island 10, Staten Island 9

High Point 11, Lexington 6

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 5, York 3

Gastonia 13, Southern Maryland 1

Long Island 6, Staten Island 3

High Point 7, Lexington 5

Kentucky 10, Charleston 9

Friday’s Games

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|26 Effective Use of the COSO Framework (16...
5|26 Analyzing and Optimizing GPO's on...
5|26 ElevateIT: DFW Technology Summit 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories