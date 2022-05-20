At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland214.840—Long Island1113.4589½Lancaster1114.44010York817.32013Staten Island519.20815½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia187.720—High Point188.692½Charleston1214.4626½Kentucky1115.4237½Lexington1115.4237½
___
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|21
|4
|.840
|—
|Long Island
|11
|13
|.458
|9½
|Lancaster
|11
|14
|.440
|10
|York
|8
|17
|.320
|13
|Staten Island
|5
|19
|.208
|15½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|High Point
|18
|8
|.692
|½
|Charleston
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Kentucky
|11
|15
|.423
|7½
|Lexington
|11
|15
|.423
|7½
___
Lancaster 5, York 3
Gastonia 13, Southern Maryland 1
Long Island 6, Staten Island 3
High Point 7, Lexington 5
Kentucky 10, Charleston 9
Gastonia 12, Charleston 10
York 2, Lexington 1
High Point 3, Staten Island 2
Southern Maryland 13, Long Island 2
Lancaster 16, Kentucky 10
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at York, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
