Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 10:45 pm
< a min read
      

At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland214.840—Long Island1113.4589½Lancaster1114.44010York817.32013Staten Island519.20815½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia187.720—High Point188.692½Charleston1214.4626½Kentucky1115.4237½Lexington1115.4237½

___

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 5, York 3

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

Gastonia 13, Southern...

READ MORE

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 21 4 .840
Long Island 11 13 .458
Lancaster 11 14 .440 10
York 8 17 .320 13
Staten Island 5 19 .208 15½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 18 7 .720
High Point 18 8 .692 ½
Charleston 12 14 .462
Kentucky 11 15 .423
Lexington 11 15 .423

___

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 5, York 3

Gastonia 13, Southern Maryland 1

Long Island 6, Staten Island 3

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

High Point 7, Lexington 5

Kentucky 10, Charleston 9

Friday’s Games

Gastonia 12, Charleston 10

York 2, Lexington 1

High Point 3, Staten Island 2

Southern Maryland 13, Long Island 2

Lancaster 16, Kentucky 10

Saturday’s Games

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lexington at York, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Staten Island at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|27 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOE -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories