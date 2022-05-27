At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland238.742—Lancaster1516.4848Long Island1415.4838York1120.35512Staten Island623.20716South DivisionWLPct.GBHigh Point228.733—Gastonia2110.6771½Charleston1417.4528½Kentucky1216.4299Lexington1216.4299
___
Thursday’s Games
Lancaster 4, Gastonia 1
York 17, Staten Island 1
High Point at Charleston, ppd.
Long Island 8, Southern Maryland 3
Kentucky at Lexington, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Lancaster 3, York 2
Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 0
Gastonia 5, Long Island 3
High Point at Staten Island, ppd.
High Point at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
High Point at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
