At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland238.742—Lancaster1516.4848Long Island1415.4838York1120.35512Staten Island623.20716South DivisionWLPct.GBHigh Point228.733—Gastonia2110.6771½Charleston1417.4528½Kentucky1216.4299Lexington1216.4299 ___ Thursday's Games Lancaster 4, Gastonia 1 York 17, Staten Island 1 High Point at Charleston, ppd. Long Island 8, Southern Maryland 3 Kentucky at Lexington, ppd. Friday's Games Lancaster 3, York 2 Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 0 Gastonia 5, Long Island 3 High Point at Staten Island, ppd.

