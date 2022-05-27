Trending:
The Associated Press
May 27, 2022
___

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 4, Gastonia 1

York 17, Staten Island 1

High Point at Charleston, ppd.

Long Island 8, Southern Maryland 3

Kentucky at Lexington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster 3, York 2

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 0

Gastonia 5, Long Island 3

High Point at Staten Island, ppd.

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 23 8 .742
Lancaster 15 16 .484 8
Long Island 14 15 .483 8
York 11 20 .355 12
Staten Island 6 23 .207 16
South Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 22 8 .733
Gastonia 21 10 .677
Charleston 14 17 .452
Kentucky 12 16 .429 9
Lexington 12 16 .429 9

___

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 4, Gastonia 1

York 17, Staten Island 1

High Point at Charleston, ppd.

Long Island 8, Southern Maryland 3

Kentucky at Lexington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster 3, York 2

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 0

Gastonia 5, Long Island 3

High Point at Staten Island, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

High Point at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

