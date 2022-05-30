At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland259.735—Lancaster1618.4719Long Island1419.42410½York1321.38212Staten Island726.21217½South DivisionWLPct.GBHigh Point259.735—Gastonia2410.7061Kentucky1316.4489½Charleston1519.44110Lexington1217.41410½
___
Sunday’s Games
High Point 6, Staten Island 4, 1st game
High Point 5, Staten Island 1, 2nd game
York 14, Lancaster 8
Gastonia 3, Long Island 2, 10 innings
Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 5
Monday’s Games
Staten Island 7, High Point 3
Southern Maryland 10, Charleston 3
Gastonia 6, Long Island 2
Kentucky 9, Lexington 5, 1st game
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|Lancaster
|16
|18
|.471
|9
|Long Island
|14
|19
|.424
|10½
|York
|13
|21
|.382
|12
|Staten Island
|7
|26
|.212
|17½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|Gastonia
|24
|10
|.706
|1
|Kentucky
|13
|16
|.448
|9½
|Charleston
|15
|19
|.441
|10
|Lexington
|12
|17
|.414
|10½
___
High Point 6, Staten Island 4, 1st game
High Point 5, Staten Island 1, 2nd game
York 14, Lancaster 8
Gastonia 3, Long Island 2, 10 innings
Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 5
Staten Island 7, High Point 3
Southern Maryland 10, Charleston 3
Gastonia 6, Long Island 2
Kentucky 9, Lexington 5, 1st game
Kentucky 9, Lexington 3, 2nd game
Lancaster 6, York 5, 10 innings
Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Long Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.
Long Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.