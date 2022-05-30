Trending:
Sunday’s Games

High Point 6, Staten Island 4, 1st game

High Point 5, Staten Island 1, 2nd game

York 14, Lancaster 8

Gastonia 3, Long Island 2, 10 innings

Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 5

Monday’s Games

Staten Island 7, High Point 3

Southern Maryland 10, Charleston 3

Gastonia 6, Long Island 2

Kentucky 9, Lexington 5, 1st game

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 25 9 .735
Lancaster 16 18 .471 9
Long Island 14 19 .424 10½
York 13 21 .382 12
Staten Island 7 26 .212 17½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 25 9 .735
Gastonia 24 10 .706 1
Kentucky 13 16 .448 9½
Charleston 15 19 .441 10
Lexington 12 17 .414 10½

Sunday’s Games

High Point 6, Staten Island 4, 1st game

High Point 5, Staten Island 1, 2nd game

York 14, Lancaster 8

Gastonia 3, Long Island 2, 10 innings

Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 5

Monday’s Games

Staten Island 7, High Point 3

Southern Maryland 10, Charleston 3

Gastonia 6, Long Island 2

Kentucky 9, Lexington 5, 1st game

Kentucky 9, Lexington 3, 2nd game

Lancaster 6, York 5, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Long Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Long Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories