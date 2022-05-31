At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland269.743—Lancaster1619.45710Long Island1519.44110½York1322.37113Staten Island826.23517½South DivisionWLPct.GBHigh Point269.743—Gastonia2411.6862Kentucky1517.4699½Charleston1520.42911Lexington1319.40611½
Sunday’s Games
High Point 6, Staten Island 4, 1st game
High Point 5, Staten Island 1, 2nd game
York 14, Lancaster 8
Gastonia 3, Long Island 2, 10 innings
Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 5
Monday’s Games
Staten Island 7, High Point 3
Southern Maryland 10, Charleston 3
Gastonia 6, Long Island 2
Kentucky 9, Lexington 5, 1st game
Lexington 5, Kentucky 1, 1st game
Kentucky 12, Lexington 5, 2nd game
Long Island 8, Gastonia 7
Staten Island 4, Lancaster 3
Southern Maryland 10, York 9
High Point 18, Charleston 3
Lexington at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.
Long Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
