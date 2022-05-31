Trending:
The Associated Press
May 31, 2022 10:59 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 26 9 .743
Lancaster 16 19 .457 10
Long Island 15 19 .441 10½
York 13 22 .371 13
Staten Island 8 26 .235 17½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 26 9 .743
Gastonia 24 11 .686 2
Kentucky 15 17 .469
Charleston 15 20 .429 11
Lexington 13 19 .406 11½

Sunday’s Games

High Point 6, Staten Island 4, 1st game

High Point 5, Staten Island 1, 2nd game

York 14, Lancaster 8

Gastonia 3, Long Island 2, 10 innings

Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 5

Monday’s Games

Staten Island 7, High Point 3

Southern Maryland 10, Charleston 3

Gastonia 6, Long Island 2

Kentucky 9, Lexington 5, 1st game

Kentucky 9, Lexington 3, 2nd game

Lancaster 6, York 5, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Lexington 5, Kentucky 1, 1st game

Kentucky 12, Lexington 5, 2nd game

Long Island 8, Gastonia 7

Staten Island 4, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 10, York 9

High Point 18, Charleston 3

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Long Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories