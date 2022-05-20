ATP men’s tennis tour axes Wimbledon ranking points over ban

PARIS (AP) — The ATP men’s professional tennis tour will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine. The ATP announced its decision Friday night, two days before the start of the French Open — and a little more than a month before play begins at Wimbledon on June 27. The All England Club said in April... READ MORE

PARIS (AP) — The ATP men’s professional tennis tour will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.

The ATP announced its decision Friday night, two days before the start of the French Open — and a little more than a month before play begins at Wimbledon on June 27.

The All England Club said in April it would not allow Russians or Belarusians to compete at the Grand Slam grass-court tournament.

Russian athletes have been prevented from competing in many sports, including soccer’s World Cup qualifying playoffs, since the country began attacking Ukraine in February. Belarus has aided Russia in the invasion.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.