ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

Sunday

At Clube de Tenis do Estoril

Estoril, Portugal

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Sunday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Frances Tiafoe (5), United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, 6-2, 6-3.

