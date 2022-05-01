ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

Sunday
At Clube de Tenis do Estoril
Estoril, Portugal
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Sunday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Frances Tiafoe (5), United States, 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, 6-2, 6-3.
