Friday

At Parc de la Tete d’Or

Lyon, France

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d’Or (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-4.

