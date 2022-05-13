AT&T Byron Nelson Scores

Friday
At TPC Craig Ranch
McKinney, Texas
Purse: $9.1 million
Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72
Second Round
|Sebastian Munoz
|60-69—129
|Ryan Palmer
|67-62—129
|David Skinns
|66-63—129
|Justin Lower
|64-66—130
|Charl Schwartzel
|66-65—131
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|64-68—132
|Joaquin Niemann
|67-65—132
|Jordan Spieth
|67-65—132
|Beau Hossler
|69-64—133
|Jason Kokrak
|68-65—133
|Hideki Matsuyama
|67-66—133
|Alex Noren
|70-63—133
|Mito Pereira
|64-69—133
|Seamus Power
|66-67—133
|Peter Malnati
|64-70—134
|Maverick McNealy
|69-65—134
|J.J. Spaun
|66-68—134
|Scott Stallings
|67-67—134
|Justin Thomas
|68-66—134
|Lanto Griffin
|71-64—135
|Emiliano Grillo
|71-64—135
|Mark Hubbard
|70-65—135
|Matt Kuchar
|67-68—135
|David Lipsky
|69-66—135
|Carlos Ortiz
|66-69—135
|Scottie Scheffler
|67-68—135
|Matthias Schwab
|67-68—135
|Jason Day
|68-68—136
|Brice Garnett
|68-68—136
|Tom Hoge
|68-68—136
|Stephan Jaeger
|71-65—136
|Aaron Rai
|68-68—136
|Davis Riley
|72-64—136
|Patrick Rodgers
|69-67—136
|Rory Sabbatini
|69-67—136
|Adam Scott
|67-69—136
|Aaron Wise
|68-68—136
|Paul Barjon
|69-68—137
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|67-70—137
|Dylan Frittelli
|69-68—137
|James Hahn
|69-68—137
|Dustin Johnson
|67-70—137
|Joohyung Kim
|70-67—137
|Trey Mullinax
|68-69—137
|Ian Poulter
|69-68—137
|Austin Smotherman
|68-69—137
|Michael Thompson
|70-67—137
|Wesley Bryan
|70-68—138
|Cameron Champ
|70-68—138
|Bill Haas
|71-67—138
|Taylor Moore
|72-66—138
|Andrew Novak
|69-69—138
|Pat Perez
|73-65—138
|Seth Reeves
|71-67—138
|Adam Schenk
|68-70—138
|Adam Svensson
|69-69—138
|Vaughn Taylor
|70-68—138
|Dawie Van der Walt
|67-71—138
|Vince Whaley
|69-69—138
|Kyle Wilshire
|65-73—138
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|69-70—139
|Joseph Bramlett
|69-70—139
|Tyler Duncan
|68-71—139
|Tommy Fleetwood
|72-67—139
|Michael Gligic
|72-67—139
|Branden Grace
|70-69—139
|Chesson Hadley
|69-70—139
|Patton Kizzire
|71-68—139
|Nate Lashley
|72-67—139
|Marc Leishman
|73-66—139
|Max McGreevy
|69-70—139
|Keith Mitchell
|69-70—139
|Francesco Molinari
|69-70—139
|Matthew NeSmith
|71-68—139
|Xander Schauffele
|72-67—139
|Conrad Shindler
|67-72—139
|Sepp Straka
|70-69—139
|Callum Tarren
|71-68—139
|Sahith Theegala
|72-67—139
|Martin Trainer
|69-70—139
|Peter Uihlein
|69-70—139
|Jhonattan Vegas
|71-68—139
|Jared Wolfe
|68-71—139
|Brandon Wu
|73-66—139
|Jonas Blixt
|71-WD
Missed Cut
|Sam Burns
|73-67—140
|Wyndham Clark
|70-70—140
|Luke Donald
|69-71—140
|Scott Gutschewski
|68-72—140
|Harry Higgs
|72-68—140
|Satoshi Kodaira
|71-69—140
|Luke List
|73-67—140
|Scott Piercy
|69-71—140
|Andrew Putnam
|71-69—140
|Sam Ryder
|69-71—140
|Henrik Stenson
|72-68—140
|Brendon Todd
|71-69—140
|Will Zalatoris
|71-69—140
|Ryan Brehm
|73-68—141
|Brett Drewitt
|69-72—141
|Talor Gooch
|73-68—141
|Kramer Hickok
|71-70—141
|Mackenzie Hughes
|68-73—141
|Si Woo Kim
|72-69—141
|Hank Lebioda
|71-70—141
|Seung-Yul Noh
|69-72—141
|Henrik Norlander
|71-70—141
|Brandt Snedeker
|68-73—141
|Robert Streb
|70-71—141
|Hudson Swafford
|74-67—141
|Bubba Watson
|71-70—141
|James Du Preez
|74-68—142
|Jason Dufner
|72-70—142
|Patrick Flavin
|74-68—142
|Bo Hoag
|72-70—142
|Lee Hodges
|71-71—142
|Charley Hoffman
|71-71—142
|Charles Howell III
|72-70—142
|Ben Kohles
|71-71—142
|Shaun Norris
|71-71—142
|Ryan Armour
|71-72—143
|Hayden Buckley
|71-72—143
|Cooper Dossey
|73-70—143
|Brandon Hagy
|72-71—143
|Kevin Kisner
|73-70—143
|Kurt Kitayama
|73-70—143
|Jim Knous
|71-72—143
|Kelly Kraft
|73-70—143
|Justin Leonard
|72-71—143
|Cameron Percy
|72-71—143
|Chez Reavie
|73-70—143
|Doc Redman
|70-73—143
|Roger Sloan
|71-72—143
|Curtis Thompson
|74-69—143
|Kevin Tway
|72-71—143
|Austin Cook
|72-72—144
|John Huh
|69-75—144
|Martin Laird
|74-70—144
|Nick Taylor
|72-72—144
|Danny Willett
|72-72—144
|Joshua Creel
|72-73—145
|Jim Herman
|73-72—145
|Sung Kang
|71-74—145
|John Murphy
|76-69—145
|Brian Stuard
|70-75—145
|Adam Hadwin
|74-72—146
|Greyson Sigg
|73-73—146
|Matt Wallace
|73-73—146
|Lee Westwood
|74-72—146
|Matthew Wolff
|74-72—146
|Chase Seiffert
|71-76—147
|Richy Werenski
|77-70—147
|Dylan Wu
|76-71—147
|J.J. Killeen
|78-70—148
|Andrew Loupe
|76-72—148
|Mac Meissner
|76-73—149
