Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AT&T Byron Nelson Scores

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 9:51 pm
2 min read
      

Friday

At TPC Craig Ranch

McKinney, Texas

Purse: $9.1 million

Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72

Second Round

Sebastian Munoz 60-69—129
Ryan Palmer 67-62—129
David Skinns 66-63—129
Justin Lower 64-66—130
Charl Schwartzel 66-65—131
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 64-68—132
Joaquin Niemann 67-65—132
Jordan Spieth 67-65—132
Beau Hossler 69-64—133
Jason Kokrak 68-65—133
Hideki Matsuyama 67-66—133
Alex Noren 70-63—133
Mito Pereira 64-69—133
Seamus Power 66-67—133
Peter Malnati 64-70—134
Maverick McNealy 69-65—134
J.J. Spaun 66-68—134
Scott Stallings 67-67—134
Justin Thomas 68-66—134
Lanto Griffin 71-64—135
Emiliano Grillo 71-64—135
Mark Hubbard 70-65—135
Matt Kuchar 67-68—135
David Lipsky 69-66—135
Carlos Ortiz 66-69—135
Scottie Scheffler 67-68—135
Matthias Schwab 67-68—135
Jason Day 68-68—136
Brice Garnett 68-68—136
Tom Hoge 68-68—136
Stephan Jaeger 71-65—136
Aaron Rai 68-68—136
Davis Riley 72-64—136
Patrick Rodgers 69-67—136
Rory Sabbatini 69-67—136
Adam Scott 67-69—136
Aaron Wise 68-68—136
Paul Barjon 69-68—137
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-70—137
Dylan Frittelli 69-68—137
James Hahn 69-68—137
Dustin Johnson 67-70—137
Joohyung Kim 70-67—137
Trey Mullinax 68-69—137
Ian Poulter 69-68—137
Austin Smotherman 68-69—137
Michael Thompson 70-67—137
Wesley Bryan 70-68—138
Cameron Champ 70-68—138
Bill Haas 71-67—138
Taylor Moore 72-66—138
Andrew Novak 69-69—138
Pat Perez 73-65—138
Seth Reeves 71-67—138
Adam Schenk 68-70—138
Adam Svensson 69-69—138
Vaughn Taylor 70-68—138
Dawie Van der Walt 67-71—138
Vince Whaley 69-69—138
Kyle Wilshire 65-73—138
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-70—139
Joseph Bramlett 69-70—139
Tyler Duncan 68-71—139
Tommy Fleetwood 72-67—139
Michael Gligic 72-67—139
Branden Grace 70-69—139
Chesson Hadley 69-70—139
Patton Kizzire 71-68—139
Nate Lashley 72-67—139
Marc Leishman 73-66—139
Max McGreevy 69-70—139
Keith Mitchell 69-70—139
Francesco Molinari 69-70—139
Matthew NeSmith 71-68—139
Xander Schauffele 72-67—139
Conrad Shindler 67-72—139
Sepp Straka 70-69—139
Callum Tarren 71-68—139
Sahith Theegala 72-67—139
Martin Trainer 69-70—139
Peter Uihlein 69-70—139
Jhonattan Vegas 71-68—139
Jared Wolfe 68-71—139
Brandon Wu 73-66—139
Jonas Blixt 71-WD

Missed Cut

Sam Burns 73-67—140
Wyndham Clark 70-70—140
Luke Donald 69-71—140
Scott Gutschewski 68-72—140
Harry Higgs 72-68—140
Satoshi Kodaira 71-69—140
Luke List 73-67—140
Scott Piercy 69-71—140
Andrew Putnam 71-69—140
Sam Ryder 69-71—140
Henrik Stenson 72-68—140
Brendon Todd 71-69—140
Will Zalatoris 71-69—140
Ryan Brehm 73-68—141
Brett Drewitt 69-72—141
Talor Gooch 73-68—141
Kramer Hickok 71-70—141
Mackenzie Hughes 68-73—141
Si Woo Kim 72-69—141
Hank Lebioda 71-70—141
Seung-Yul Noh 69-72—141
Henrik Norlander 71-70—141
Brandt Snedeker 68-73—141
Robert Streb 70-71—141
Hudson Swafford 74-67—141
Bubba Watson 71-70—141
James Du Preez 74-68—142
Jason Dufner 72-70—142
Patrick Flavin 74-68—142
Bo Hoag 72-70—142
Lee Hodges 71-71—142
Charley Hoffman 71-71—142
Charles Howell III 72-70—142
Ben Kohles 71-71—142
Shaun Norris 71-71—142
Ryan Armour 71-72—143
Hayden Buckley 71-72—143
Cooper Dossey 73-70—143
Brandon Hagy 72-71—143
Kevin Kisner 73-70—143
Kurt Kitayama 73-70—143
Jim Knous 71-72—143
Kelly Kraft 73-70—143
Justin Leonard 72-71—143
Cameron Percy 72-71—143
Chez Reavie 73-70—143
Doc Redman 70-73—143
Roger Sloan 71-72—143
Curtis Thompson 74-69—143
Kevin Tway 72-71—143
Austin Cook 72-72—144
John Huh 69-75—144
Martin Laird 74-70—144
Nick Taylor 72-72—144
Danny Willett 72-72—144
Joshua Creel 72-73—145
Jim Herman 73-72—145
Sung Kang 71-74—145
John Murphy 76-69—145
Brian Stuard 70-75—145
Adam Hadwin 74-72—146
Greyson Sigg 73-73—146
Matt Wallace 73-73—146
Lee Westwood 74-72—146
Matthew Wolff 74-72—146
Chase Seiffert 71-76—147
Richy Werenski 77-70—147
Dylan Wu 76-71—147
J.J. Killeen 78-70—148
Andrew Loupe 76-72—148
Mac Meissner 76-73—149

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|20 2022 Procurement Playbook - DEPARTMENT...
5|20 The Best Supply Chain Logistics...
5|20 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories