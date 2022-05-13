AT&T Byron Nelson Scores

Friday

At TPC Craig Ranch

McKinney, Texas

Purse: $9.1 million

Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72

Second Round

Sebastian Munoz 60-69—129 Ryan Palmer 67-62—129 David Skinns 66-63—129 Justin Lower 64-66—130 Charl Schwartzel 66-65—131 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 64-68—132 Joaquin Niemann 67-65—132 Jordan Spieth 67-65—132 Beau Hossler 69-64—133 Jason Kokrak 68-65—133 Hideki Matsuyama 67-66—133 Alex Noren 70-63—133 Mito Pereira 64-69—133 Seamus Power 66-67—133 Peter Malnati 64-70—134 Maverick McNealy 69-65—134 J.J. Spaun 66-68—134 Scott Stallings 67-67—134 Justin Thomas 68-66—134 Lanto Griffin 71-64—135 Emiliano Grillo 71-64—135 Mark Hubbard 70-65—135 Matt Kuchar 67-68—135 David Lipsky 69-66—135 Carlos Ortiz 66-69—135 Scottie Scheffler 67-68—135 Matthias Schwab 67-68—135 Jason Day 68-68—136 Brice Garnett 68-68—136 Tom Hoge 68-68—136 Stephan Jaeger 71-65—136 Aaron Rai 68-68—136 Davis Riley 72-64—136 Patrick Rodgers 69-67—136 Rory Sabbatini 69-67—136 Adam Scott 67-69—136 Aaron Wise 68-68—136 Paul Barjon 69-68—137 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-70—137 Dylan Frittelli 69-68—137 James Hahn 69-68—137 Dustin Johnson 67-70—137 Joohyung Kim 70-67—137 Trey Mullinax 68-69—137 Ian Poulter 69-68—137 Austin Smotherman 68-69—137 Michael Thompson 70-67—137 Wesley Bryan 70-68—138 Cameron Champ 70-68—138 Bill Haas 71-67—138 Taylor Moore 72-66—138 Andrew Novak 69-69—138 Pat Perez 73-65—138 Seth Reeves 71-67—138 Adam Schenk 68-70—138 Adam Svensson 69-69—138 Vaughn Taylor 70-68—138 Dawie Van der Walt 67-71—138 Vince Whaley 69-69—138 Kyle Wilshire 65-73—138 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-70—139 Joseph Bramlett 69-70—139 Tyler Duncan 68-71—139 Tommy Fleetwood 72-67—139 Michael Gligic 72-67—139 Branden Grace 70-69—139 Chesson Hadley 69-70—139 Patton Kizzire 71-68—139 Nate Lashley 72-67—139 Marc Leishman 73-66—139 Max McGreevy 69-70—139 Keith Mitchell 69-70—139 Francesco Molinari 69-70—139 Matthew NeSmith 71-68—139 Xander Schauffele 72-67—139 Conrad Shindler 67-72—139 Sepp Straka 70-69—139 Callum Tarren 71-68—139 Sahith Theegala 72-67—139 Martin Trainer 69-70—139 Peter Uihlein 69-70—139 Jhonattan Vegas 71-68—139 Jared Wolfe 68-71—139 Brandon Wu 73-66—139 Jonas Blixt 71-WD

Missed Cut

Sam Burns 73-67—140 Wyndham Clark 70-70—140 Luke Donald 69-71—140 Scott Gutschewski 68-72—140 Harry Higgs 72-68—140 Satoshi Kodaira 71-69—140 Luke List 73-67—140 Scott Piercy 69-71—140 Andrew Putnam 71-69—140 Sam Ryder 69-71—140 Henrik Stenson 72-68—140 Brendon Todd 71-69—140 Will Zalatoris 71-69—140 Ryan Brehm 73-68—141 Brett Drewitt 69-72—141 Talor Gooch 73-68—141 Kramer Hickok 71-70—141 Mackenzie Hughes 68-73—141 Si Woo Kim 72-69—141 Hank Lebioda 71-70—141 Seung-Yul Noh 69-72—141 Henrik Norlander 71-70—141 Brandt Snedeker 68-73—141 Robert Streb 70-71—141 Hudson Swafford 74-67—141 Bubba Watson 71-70—141 James Du Preez 74-68—142 Jason Dufner 72-70—142 Patrick Flavin 74-68—142 Bo Hoag 72-70—142 Lee Hodges 71-71—142 Charley Hoffman 71-71—142 Charles Howell III 72-70—142 Ben Kohles 71-71—142 Shaun Norris 71-71—142 Ryan Armour 71-72—143 Hayden Buckley 71-72—143 Cooper Dossey 73-70—143 Brandon Hagy 72-71—143 Kevin Kisner 73-70—143 Kurt Kitayama 73-70—143 Jim Knous 71-72—143 Kelly Kraft 73-70—143 Justin Leonard 72-71—143 Cameron Percy 72-71—143 Chez Reavie 73-70—143 Doc Redman 70-73—143 Roger Sloan 71-72—143 Curtis Thompson 74-69—143 Kevin Tway 72-71—143 Austin Cook 72-72—144 John Huh 69-75—144 Martin Laird 74-70—144 Nick Taylor 72-72—144 Danny Willett 72-72—144 Joshua Creel 72-73—145 Jim Herman 73-72—145 Sung Kang 71-74—145 John Murphy 76-69—145 Brian Stuard 70-75—145 Adam Hadwin 74-72—146 Greyson Sigg 73-73—146 Matt Wallace 73-73—146 Lee Westwood 74-72—146 Matthew Wolff 74-72—146 Chase Seiffert 71-76—147 Richy Werenski 77-70—147 Dylan Wu 76-71—147 J.J. Killeen 78-70—148 Andrew Loupe 76-72—148 Mac Meissner 76-73—149

