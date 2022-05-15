AT&T Byron Nelson Scores

Sunday
At TPC Craig Ranch
McKinney, Texas
Purse: $9.1 million
Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72
Final Round
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|64-68-67-63—262
|Jordan Spieth
|67-65-64-67—263
|Hideki Matsuyama
|67-66-69-62—264
|Sebastian Munoz
|60-69-66-69—264
|Ryan Palmer
|67-62-70-66—265
|Xander Schauffele
|72-67-65-61—265
|Justin Thomas
|68-66-64-67—265
|Charl Schwartzel
|66-65-68-67—266
|James Hahn
|69-68-61-69—267
|Peter Malnati
|64-70-67-66—267
|Davis Riley
|72-64-64-67—267
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|67-70-64-67—268
|Matt Kuchar
|67-68-69-64—268
|Alex Noren
|70-63-71-64—268
|Brice Garnett
|68-68-69-64—269
|Scottie Scheffler
|67-68-65-69—269
|Tom Hoge
|68-68-67-67—270
|Beau Hossler
|69-64-67-70—270
|Joohyung Kim
|70-67-66-67—270
|Jason Kokrak
|68-65-68-69—270
|Nate Lashley
|72-67-67-64—270
|Francesco Molinari
|69-70-67-64—270
|Mito Pereira
|64-69-70-67—270
|Seamus Power
|66-67-69-68—270
|David Lipsky
|69-66-66-70—271
|Joaquin Niemann
|67-65-65-74—271
|Rory Sabbatini
|69-67-68-67—271
|Austin Smotherman
|68-69-66-68—271
|Scott Stallings
|67-67-70-67—271
|Michael Thompson
|70-67-67-67—271
|Vince Whaley
|69-69-66-67—271
|Mark Hubbard
|70-65-69-68—272
|Maverick McNealy
|69-65-67-71—272
|Taylor Moore
|72-66-65-69—272
|Trey Mullinax
|68-69-66-69—272
|Patrick Rodgers
|69-67-68-68—272
|Adam Scott
|67-69-71-65—272
|Cameron Champ
|70-68-70-65—273
|Branden Grace
|70-69-67-67—273
|Stephan Jaeger
|71-65-65-72—273
|Carlos Ortiz
|66-69-68-70—273
|Pat Perez
|73-65-67-68—273
|Conrad Shindler
|67-72-67-67—273
|David Skinns
|66-63-74-70—273
|J.J. Spaun
|66-68-68-71—273
|Emiliano Grillo
|71-64-72-67—274
|Justin Lower
|64-66-74-70—274
|Andrew Novak
|69-69-72-64—274
|Aaron Rai
|68-68-68-70—274
|Callum Tarren
|71-68-68-67—274
|Joseph Bramlett
|69-70-66-70—275
|Jason Day
|68-68-73-66—275
|Lanto Griffin
|71-64-72-68—275
|Marc Leishman
|73-66-69-67—275
|Matthew NeSmith
|71-68-66-70—275
|Aaron Wise
|68-68-68-71—275
|Jared Wolfe
|68-71-71-65—275
|Brandon Wu
|73-66-66-70—275
|Tyler Duncan
|68-71-69-68—276
|Tommy Fleetwood
|72-67-70-67—276
|Dustin Johnson
|67-70-66-73—276
|Ian Poulter
|69-68-71-68—276
|Matthias Schwab
|67-68-73-68—276
|Jhonattan Vegas
|71-68-71-66—276
|Paul Barjon
|69-68-69-71—277
|Wesley Bryan
|70-68-73-66—277
|Bill Haas
|71-67-69-70—277
|Peter Uihlein
|69-70-69-69—277
|Dylan Frittelli
|69-68-70-71—278
|Chesson Hadley
|69-70-68-71—278
|Seth Reeves
|71-67-68-72—278
|Adam Svensson
|69-69-71-69—278
|Michael Gligic
|72-67-70-70—279
|Sepp Straka
|70-69-70-70—279
|Vaughn Taylor
|70-68-70-71—279
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|69-70-74-67—280
|Keith Mitchell
|69-70-69-72—280
|Martin Trainer
|69-70-70-71—280
|Adam Schenk
|68-70-69-74—281
|Sahith Theegala
|72-67-70-72—281
|Dawie Van der Walt
|67-71-73-71—282
|Kyle Wilshire
|65-73-71-73—282
|Patton Kizzire
|71-68-74-71—284
|Max McGreevy
|69-70-71-74—284
