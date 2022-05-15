On Air: This Just In!
AT&T Byron Nelson Scores

The Associated Press
May 15, 2022 6:57 pm
2 min read
      

Sunday

At TPC Craig Ranch

McKinney, Texas

Purse: $9.1 million

Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72

Final Round

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 64-68-67-63—262
Jordan Spieth 67-65-64-67—263
Hideki Matsuyama 67-66-69-62—264
Sebastian Munoz 60-69-66-69—264
Ryan Palmer 67-62-70-66—265
Xander Schauffele 72-67-65-61—265
Justin Thomas 68-66-64-67—265
Charl Schwartzel 66-65-68-67—266
James Hahn 69-68-61-69—267
Peter Malnati 64-70-67-66—267
Davis Riley 72-64-64-67—267
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-70-64-67—268
Matt Kuchar 67-68-69-64—268
Alex Noren 70-63-71-64—268
Brice Garnett 68-68-69-64—269
Scottie Scheffler 67-68-65-69—269
Tom Hoge 68-68-67-67—270
Beau Hossler 69-64-67-70—270
Joohyung Kim 70-67-66-67—270
Jason Kokrak 68-65-68-69—270
Nate Lashley 72-67-67-64—270
Francesco Molinari 69-70-67-64—270
Mito Pereira 64-69-70-67—270
Seamus Power 66-67-69-68—270
David Lipsky 69-66-66-70—271
Joaquin Niemann 67-65-65-74—271
Rory Sabbatini 69-67-68-67—271
Austin Smotherman 68-69-66-68—271
Scott Stallings 67-67-70-67—271
Michael Thompson 70-67-67-67—271
Vince Whaley 69-69-66-67—271
Mark Hubbard 70-65-69-68—272
Maverick McNealy 69-65-67-71—272
Taylor Moore 72-66-65-69—272
Trey Mullinax 68-69-66-69—272
Patrick Rodgers 69-67-68-68—272
Adam Scott 67-69-71-65—272
Cameron Champ 70-68-70-65—273
Branden Grace 70-69-67-67—273
Stephan Jaeger 71-65-65-72—273
Carlos Ortiz 66-69-68-70—273
Pat Perez 73-65-67-68—273
Conrad Shindler 67-72-67-67—273
David Skinns 66-63-74-70—273
J.J. Spaun 66-68-68-71—273
Emiliano Grillo 71-64-72-67—274
Justin Lower 64-66-74-70—274
Andrew Novak 69-69-72-64—274
Aaron Rai 68-68-68-70—274
Callum Tarren 71-68-68-67—274
Joseph Bramlett 69-70-66-70—275
Jason Day 68-68-73-66—275
Lanto Griffin 71-64-72-68—275
Marc Leishman 73-66-69-67—275
Matthew NeSmith 71-68-66-70—275
Aaron Wise 68-68-68-71—275
Jared Wolfe 68-71-71-65—275
Brandon Wu 73-66-66-70—275
Tyler Duncan 68-71-69-68—276
Tommy Fleetwood 72-67-70-67—276
Dustin Johnson 67-70-66-73—276
Ian Poulter 69-68-71-68—276
Matthias Schwab 67-68-73-68—276
Jhonattan Vegas 71-68-71-66—276
Paul Barjon 69-68-69-71—277
Wesley Bryan 70-68-73-66—277
Bill Haas 71-67-69-70—277
Peter Uihlein 69-70-69-69—277
Dylan Frittelli 69-68-70-71—278
Chesson Hadley 69-70-68-71—278
Seth Reeves 71-67-68-72—278
Adam Svensson 69-69-71-69—278
Michael Gligic 72-67-70-70—279
Sepp Straka 70-69-70-70—279
Vaughn Taylor 70-68-70-71—279
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-70-74-67—280
Keith Mitchell 69-70-69-72—280
Martin Trainer 69-70-70-71—280
Adam Schenk 68-70-69-74—281
Sahith Theegala 72-67-70-72—281
Dawie Van der Walt 67-71-73-71—282
Kyle Wilshire 65-73-71-73—282
Patton Kizzire 71-68-74-71—284
Max McGreevy 69-70-71-74—284

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

