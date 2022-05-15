AT&T Byron Nelson Scores

Sunday

At TPC Craig Ranch

McKinney, Texas

Purse: $9.1 million

Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72

Final Round

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 64-68-67-63—262 Jordan Spieth 67-65-64-67—263 Hideki Matsuyama 67-66-69-62—264 Sebastian Munoz 60-69-66-69—264 Ryan Palmer 67-62-70-66—265 Xander Schauffele 72-67-65-61—265 Justin Thomas 68-66-64-67—265 Charl Schwartzel 66-65-68-67—266 James Hahn 69-68-61-69—267 Peter Malnati 64-70-67-66—267 Davis Riley 72-64-64-67—267 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-70-64-67—268 Matt Kuchar 67-68-69-64—268 Alex Noren 70-63-71-64—268 Brice Garnett 68-68-69-64—269 Scottie Scheffler 67-68-65-69—269 Tom Hoge 68-68-67-67—270 Beau Hossler 69-64-67-70—270 Joohyung Kim 70-67-66-67—270 Jason Kokrak 68-65-68-69—270 Nate Lashley 72-67-67-64—270 Francesco Molinari 69-70-67-64—270 Mito Pereira 64-69-70-67—270 Seamus Power 66-67-69-68—270 David Lipsky 69-66-66-70—271 Joaquin Niemann 67-65-65-74—271 Rory Sabbatini 69-67-68-67—271 Austin Smotherman 68-69-66-68—271 Scott Stallings 67-67-70-67—271 Michael Thompson 70-67-67-67—271 Vince Whaley 69-69-66-67—271 Mark Hubbard 70-65-69-68—272 Maverick McNealy 69-65-67-71—272 Taylor Moore 72-66-65-69—272 Trey Mullinax 68-69-66-69—272 Patrick Rodgers 69-67-68-68—272 Adam Scott 67-69-71-65—272 Cameron Champ 70-68-70-65—273 Branden Grace 70-69-67-67—273 Stephan Jaeger 71-65-65-72—273 Carlos Ortiz 66-69-68-70—273 Pat Perez 73-65-67-68—273 Conrad Shindler 67-72-67-67—273 David Skinns 66-63-74-70—273 J.J. Spaun 66-68-68-71—273 Emiliano Grillo 71-64-72-67—274 Justin Lower 64-66-74-70—274 Andrew Novak 69-69-72-64—274 Aaron Rai 68-68-68-70—274 Callum Tarren 71-68-68-67—274 Joseph Bramlett 69-70-66-70—275 Jason Day 68-68-73-66—275 Lanto Griffin 71-64-72-68—275 Marc Leishman 73-66-69-67—275 Matthew NeSmith 71-68-66-70—275 Aaron Wise 68-68-68-71—275 Jared Wolfe 68-71-71-65—275 Brandon Wu 73-66-66-70—275 Tyler Duncan 68-71-69-68—276 Tommy Fleetwood 72-67-70-67—276 Dustin Johnson 67-70-66-73—276 Ian Poulter 69-68-71-68—276 Matthias Schwab 67-68-73-68—276 Jhonattan Vegas 71-68-71-66—276 Paul Barjon 69-68-69-71—277 Wesley Bryan 70-68-73-66—277 Bill Haas 71-67-69-70—277 Peter Uihlein 69-70-69-69—277 Dylan Frittelli 69-68-70-71—278 Chesson Hadley 69-70-68-71—278 Seth Reeves 71-67-68-72—278 Adam Svensson 69-69-71-69—278 Michael Gligic 72-67-70-70—279 Sepp Straka 70-69-70-70—279 Vaughn Taylor 70-68-70-71—279 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-70-74-67—280 Keith Mitchell 69-70-69-72—280 Martin Trainer 69-70-70-71—280 Adam Schenk 68-70-69-74—281 Sahith Theegala 72-67-70-72—281 Dawie Van der Walt 67-71-73-71—282 Kyle Wilshire 65-73-71-73—282 Patton Kizzire 71-68-74-71—284 Max McGreevy 69-70-71-74—284

