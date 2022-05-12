AT&T Byron Nelson Scores

Thursday
At TPC Craig Ranch
McKinney, Texas
Purse: $9.1 million
Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72
First Round
|Sebastian Munoz
|32-28—60
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|31-33—64
|Justin Lower
|32-32—64
|Peter Malnati
|32-32—64
|Mito Pereira
|32-32—64
|Kyle Wilshire
|33-32—65
|Carlos Ortiz
|32-34—66
|Seamus Power
|33-33—66
|Charl Schwartzel
|33-33—66
|David Skinns
|34-32—66
|J.J. Spaun
|33-33—66
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|33-34—67
|Dustin Johnson
|36-31—67
|Matt Kuchar
|33-34—67
|Hideki Matsuyama
|35-32—67
|Joaquin Niemann
|32-35—67
|Ryan Palmer
|33-34—67
|Scottie Scheffler
|32-35—67
|Matthias Schwab
|35-32—67
|Adam Scott
|32-35—67
|Conrad Shindler
|33-34—67
|Jordan Spieth
|33-34—67
|Scott Stallings
|30-37—67
|Dawie Van der Walt
|35-32—67
|Jason Day
|35-33—68
|Tyler Duncan
|32-36—68
|Brice Garnett
|34-34—68
|Scott Gutschewski
|32-36—68
|Tom Hoge
|35-33—68
|Mackenzie Hughes
|34-34—68
|Jason Kokrak
|33-35—68
|Trey Mullinax
|39-29—68
|Aaron Rai
|32-36—68
|Adam Schenk
|34-34—68
|Austin Smotherman
|35-33—68
|Brandt Snedeker
|35-33—68
|Justin Thomas
|35-33—68
|Aaron Wise
|36-32—68
|Jared Wolfe
|34-34—68
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|36-33—69
|Paul Barjon
|32-37—69
|Joseph Bramlett
|36-33—69
|Luke Donald
|34-35—69
|Brett Drewitt
|36-33—69
|Dylan Frittelli
|34-35—69
|Chesson Hadley
|33-36—69
|James Hahn
|35-34—69
|Beau Hossler
|32-37—69
|John Huh
|34-35—69
|David Lipsky
|34-35—69
|Max McGreevy
|36-33—69
|Maverick McNealy
|33-36—69
|Keith Mitchell
|35-34—69
|Francesco Molinari
|35-34—69
|Seung-Yul Noh
|35-34—69
|Andrew Novak
|35-34—69
|Scott Piercy
|35-34—69
|Ian Poulter
|35-34—69
|Patrick Rodgers
|35-34—69
|Sam Ryder
|34-35—69
|Rory Sabbatini
|34-35—69
|Adam Svensson
|34-35—69
|Martin Trainer
|34-35—69
|Peter Uihlein
|37-32—69
|Vince Whaley
|35-34—69
|Wesley Bryan
|36-34—70
|Cameron Champ
|35-35—70
|Wyndham Clark
|35-35—70
|Branden Grace
|35-35—70
|Mark Hubbard
|34-36—70
|Joohyung Kim
|36-34—70
|Alex Noren
|35-35—70
|Doc Redman
|34-36—70
|Sepp Straka
|34-36—70
|Robert Streb
|34-36—70
|Brian Stuard
|34-36—70
|Vaughn Taylor
|33-37—70
|Michael Thompson
|35-35—70
|Ryan Armour
|36-35—71
|Jonas Blixt
|37-34—71
|Hayden Buckley
|37-34—71
|Lanto Griffin
|36-35—71
|Emiliano Grillo
|33-38—71
|Bill Haas
|35-36—71
|Kramer Hickok
|37-34—71
|Lee Hodges
|33-38—71
|Charley Hoffman
|35-36—71
|Stephan Jaeger
|34-37—71
|Sung Kang
|35-36—71
|Patton Kizzire
|35-36—71
|Jim Knous
|37-34—71
|Satoshi Kodaira
|36-35—71
|Ben Kohles
|36-35—71
|Hank Lebioda
|37-34—71
|Matthew NeSmith
|35-36—71
|Henrik Norlander
|36-35—71
|Shaun Norris
|35-36—71
|Andrew Putnam
|33-38—71
|Seth Reeves
|35-36—71
|Chase Seiffert
|35-36—71
|Roger Sloan
|36-35—71
|Callum Tarren
|34-37—71
|Brendon Todd
|34-37—71
|Jhonattan Vegas
|34-37—71
|Bubba Watson
|37-34—71
|Will Zalatoris
|36-35—71
|Austin Cook
|38-34—72
|Joshua Creel
|37-35—72
|Jason Dufner
|37-35—72
|Tommy Fleetwood
|37-35—72
|Michael Gligic
|39-33—72
|Brandon Hagy
|34-38—72
|Harry Higgs
|37-35—72
|Bo Hoag
|37-35—72
|Charles Howell III
|36-36—72
|Si Woo Kim
|36-36—72
|Nate Lashley
|38-34—72
|Justin Leonard
|34-38—72
|Taylor Moore
|35-37—72
|Cameron Percy
|37-35—72
|Davis Riley
|35-37—72
|Xander Schauffele
|35-37—72
|Henrik Stenson
|35-37—72
|Nick Taylor
|35-37—72
|Sahith Theegala
|37-35—72
|Kevin Tway
|37-35—72
|Danny Willett
|36-36—72
|Ryan Brehm
|35-38—73
|Sam Burns
|34-39—73
|Cooper Dossey
|36-37—73
|Talor Gooch
|35-38—73
|Jim Herman
|36-37—73
|Kevin Kisner
|36-37—73
|Kurt Kitayama
|37-36—73
|Kelly Kraft
|36-37—73
|Marc Leishman
|35-38—73
|Luke List
|36-37—73
|Pat Perez
|37-36—73
|Chez Reavie
|39-34—73
|Greyson Sigg
|36-37—73
|Matt Wallace
|38-35—73
|Brandon Wu
|37-36—73
|James Du Preez
|37-37—74
|Patrick Flavin
|35-39—74
|Adam Hadwin
|37-37—74
|Martin Laird
|38-36—74
|Hudson Swafford
|36-38—74
|Curtis Thompson
|37-37—74
|Lee Westwood
|37-37—74
|Matthew Wolff
|35-39—74
|Andrew Loupe
|38-38—76
|Mac Meissner
|37-39—76
|John Murphy
|39-37—76
|Dylan Wu
|39-37—76
|Richy Werenski
|37-40—77
|J.J. Killeen
|39-39—78
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.