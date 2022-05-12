AT&T Byron Nelson Scores

Thursday

At TPC Craig Ranch

McKinney, Texas

Purse: $9.1 million

Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72

First Round

Sebastian Munoz 32-28—60 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 31-33—64 Justin Lower 32-32—64 Peter Malnati 32-32—64 Mito Pereira 32-32—64 Kyle Wilshire 33-32—65 Carlos Ortiz 32-34—66 Seamus Power 33-33—66 Charl Schwartzel 33-33—66 David Skinns 34-32—66 J.J. Spaun 33-33—66 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 33-34—67 Dustin Johnson 36-31—67 Matt Kuchar 33-34—67 Hideki Matsuyama 35-32—67 Joaquin Niemann 32-35—67 Ryan Palmer 33-34—67 Scottie Scheffler 32-35—67 Matthias Schwab 35-32—67 Adam Scott 32-35—67 Conrad Shindler 33-34—67 Jordan Spieth 33-34—67 Scott Stallings 30-37—67 Dawie Van der Walt 35-32—67 Jason Day 35-33—68 Tyler Duncan 32-36—68 Brice Garnett 34-34—68 Scott Gutschewski 32-36—68 Tom Hoge 35-33—68 Mackenzie Hughes 34-34—68 Jason Kokrak 33-35—68 Trey Mullinax 39-29—68 Aaron Rai 32-36—68 Adam Schenk 34-34—68 Austin Smotherman 35-33—68 Brandt Snedeker 35-33—68 Justin Thomas 35-33—68 Aaron Wise 36-32—68 Jared Wolfe 34-34—68 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 36-33—69 Paul Barjon 32-37—69 Joseph Bramlett 36-33—69 Luke Donald 34-35—69 Brett Drewitt 36-33—69 Dylan Frittelli 34-35—69 Chesson Hadley 33-36—69 James Hahn 35-34—69 Beau Hossler 32-37—69 John Huh 34-35—69 David Lipsky 34-35—69 Max McGreevy 36-33—69 Maverick McNealy 33-36—69 Keith Mitchell 35-34—69 Francesco Molinari 35-34—69 Seung-Yul Noh 35-34—69 Andrew Novak 35-34—69 Scott Piercy 35-34—69 Ian Poulter 35-34—69 Patrick Rodgers 35-34—69 Sam Ryder 34-35—69 Rory Sabbatini 34-35—69 Adam Svensson 34-35—69 Martin Trainer 34-35—69 Peter Uihlein 37-32—69 Vince Whaley 35-34—69 Wesley Bryan 36-34—70 Cameron Champ 35-35—70 Wyndham Clark 35-35—70 Branden Grace 35-35—70 Mark Hubbard 34-36—70 Joohyung Kim 36-34—70 Alex Noren 35-35—70 Doc Redman 34-36—70 Sepp Straka 34-36—70 Robert Streb 34-36—70 Brian Stuard 34-36—70 Vaughn Taylor 33-37—70 Michael Thompson 35-35—70 Ryan Armour 36-35—71 Jonas Blixt 37-34—71 Hayden Buckley 37-34—71 Lanto Griffin 36-35—71 Emiliano Grillo 33-38—71 Bill Haas 35-36—71 Kramer Hickok 37-34—71 Lee Hodges 33-38—71 Charley Hoffman 35-36—71 Stephan Jaeger 34-37—71 Sung Kang 35-36—71 Patton Kizzire 35-36—71 Jim Knous 37-34—71 Satoshi Kodaira 36-35—71 Ben Kohles 36-35—71 Hank Lebioda 37-34—71 Matthew NeSmith 35-36—71 Henrik Norlander 36-35—71 Shaun Norris 35-36—71 Andrew Putnam 33-38—71 Seth Reeves 35-36—71 Chase Seiffert 35-36—71 Roger Sloan 36-35—71 Callum Tarren 34-37—71 Brendon Todd 34-37—71 Jhonattan Vegas 34-37—71 Bubba Watson 37-34—71 Will Zalatoris 36-35—71 Austin Cook 38-34—72 Joshua Creel 37-35—72 Jason Dufner 37-35—72 Tommy Fleetwood 37-35—72 Michael Gligic 39-33—72 Brandon Hagy 34-38—72 Harry Higgs 37-35—72 Bo Hoag 37-35—72 Charles Howell III 36-36—72 Si Woo Kim 36-36—72 Nate Lashley 38-34—72 Justin Leonard 34-38—72 Taylor Moore 35-37—72 Cameron Percy 37-35—72 Davis Riley 35-37—72 Xander Schauffele 35-37—72 Henrik Stenson 35-37—72 Nick Taylor 35-37—72 Sahith Theegala 37-35—72 Kevin Tway 37-35—72 Danny Willett 36-36—72 Ryan Brehm 35-38—73 Sam Burns 34-39—73 Cooper Dossey 36-37—73 Talor Gooch 35-38—73 Jim Herman 36-37—73 Kevin Kisner 36-37—73 Kurt Kitayama 37-36—73 Kelly Kraft 36-37—73 Marc Leishman 35-38—73 Luke List 36-37—73 Pat Perez 37-36—73 Chez Reavie 39-34—73 Greyson Sigg 36-37—73 Matt Wallace 38-35—73 Brandon Wu 37-36—73 James Du Preez 37-37—74 Patrick Flavin 35-39—74 Adam Hadwin 37-37—74 Martin Laird 38-36—74 Hudson Swafford 36-38—74 Curtis Thompson 37-37—74 Lee Westwood 37-37—74 Matthew Wolff 35-39—74 Andrew Loupe 38-38—76 Mac Meissner 37-39—76 John Murphy 39-37—76 Dylan Wu 39-37—76 Richy Werenski 37-40—77 J.J. Killeen 39-39—78

