Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AT&T Byron Nelson Scores

The Associated Press
May 12, 2022 9:33 pm
2 min read
      

Thursday

At TPC Craig Ranch

McKinney, Texas

Purse: $9.1 million

Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72

First Round

Sebastian Munoz 32-28—60
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 31-33—64
Justin Lower 32-32—64
Peter Malnati 32-32—64
Mito Pereira 32-32—64
Kyle Wilshire 33-32—65
Carlos Ortiz 32-34—66
Seamus Power 33-33—66
Charl Schwartzel 33-33—66
David Skinns 34-32—66
J.J. Spaun 33-33—66
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 33-34—67
Dustin Johnson 36-31—67
Matt Kuchar 33-34—67
Hideki Matsuyama 35-32—67
Joaquin Niemann 32-35—67
Ryan Palmer 33-34—67
Scottie Scheffler 32-35—67
Matthias Schwab 35-32—67
Adam Scott 32-35—67
Conrad Shindler 33-34—67
Jordan Spieth 33-34—67
Scott Stallings 30-37—67
Dawie Van der Walt 35-32—67
Jason Day 35-33—68
Tyler Duncan 32-36—68
Brice Garnett 34-34—68
Scott Gutschewski 32-36—68
Tom Hoge 35-33—68
Mackenzie Hughes 34-34—68
Jason Kokrak 33-35—68
Trey Mullinax 39-29—68
Aaron Rai 32-36—68
Adam Schenk 34-34—68
Austin Smotherman 35-33—68
Brandt Snedeker 35-33—68
Justin Thomas 35-33—68
Aaron Wise 36-32—68
Jared Wolfe 34-34—68
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 36-33—69
Paul Barjon 32-37—69
Joseph Bramlett 36-33—69
Luke Donald 34-35—69
Brett Drewitt 36-33—69
Dylan Frittelli 34-35—69
Chesson Hadley 33-36—69
James Hahn 35-34—69
Beau Hossler 32-37—69
John Huh 34-35—69
David Lipsky 34-35—69
Max McGreevy 36-33—69
Maverick McNealy 33-36—69
Keith Mitchell 35-34—69
Francesco Molinari 35-34—69
Seung-Yul Noh 35-34—69
Andrew Novak 35-34—69
Scott Piercy 35-34—69
Ian Poulter 35-34—69
Patrick Rodgers 35-34—69
Sam Ryder 34-35—69
Rory Sabbatini 34-35—69
Adam Svensson 34-35—69
Martin Trainer 34-35—69
Peter Uihlein 37-32—69
Vince Whaley 35-34—69
Wesley Bryan 36-34—70
Cameron Champ 35-35—70
Wyndham Clark 35-35—70
Branden Grace 35-35—70
Mark Hubbard 34-36—70
Joohyung Kim 36-34—70
Alex Noren 35-35—70
Doc Redman 34-36—70
Sepp Straka 34-36—70
Robert Streb 34-36—70
Brian Stuard 34-36—70
Vaughn Taylor 33-37—70
Michael Thompson 35-35—70
Ryan Armour 36-35—71
Jonas Blixt 37-34—71
Hayden Buckley 37-34—71
Lanto Griffin 36-35—71
Emiliano Grillo 33-38—71
Bill Haas 35-36—71
Kramer Hickok 37-34—71
Lee Hodges 33-38—71
Charley Hoffman 35-36—71
Stephan Jaeger 34-37—71
Sung Kang 35-36—71
Patton Kizzire 35-36—71
Jim Knous 37-34—71
Satoshi Kodaira 36-35—71
Ben Kohles 36-35—71
Hank Lebioda 37-34—71
Matthew NeSmith 35-36—71
Henrik Norlander 36-35—71
Shaun Norris 35-36—71
Andrew Putnam 33-38—71
Seth Reeves 35-36—71
Chase Seiffert 35-36—71
Roger Sloan 36-35—71
Callum Tarren 34-37—71
Brendon Todd 34-37—71
Jhonattan Vegas 34-37—71
Bubba Watson 37-34—71
Will Zalatoris 36-35—71
Austin Cook 38-34—72
Joshua Creel 37-35—72
Jason Dufner 37-35—72
Tommy Fleetwood 37-35—72
Michael Gligic 39-33—72
Brandon Hagy 34-38—72
Harry Higgs 37-35—72
Bo Hoag 37-35—72
Charles Howell III 36-36—72
Si Woo Kim 36-36—72
Nate Lashley 38-34—72
Justin Leonard 34-38—72
Taylor Moore 35-37—72
Cameron Percy 37-35—72
Davis Riley 35-37—72
Xander Schauffele 35-37—72
Henrik Stenson 35-37—72
Nick Taylor 35-37—72
Sahith Theegala 37-35—72
Kevin Tway 37-35—72
Danny Willett 36-36—72
Ryan Brehm 35-38—73
Sam Burns 34-39—73
Cooper Dossey 36-37—73
Talor Gooch 35-38—73
Jim Herman 36-37—73
Kevin Kisner 36-37—73
Kurt Kitayama 37-36—73
Kelly Kraft 36-37—73
Marc Leishman 35-38—73
Luke List 36-37—73
Pat Perez 37-36—73
Chez Reavie 39-34—73
Greyson Sigg 36-37—73
Matt Wallace 38-35—73
Brandon Wu 37-36—73
James Du Preez 37-37—74
Patrick Flavin 35-39—74
Adam Hadwin 37-37—74
Martin Laird 38-36—74
Hudson Swafford 36-38—74
Curtis Thompson 37-37—74
Lee Westwood 37-37—74
Matthew Wolff 35-39—74
Andrew Loupe 38-38—76
Mac Meissner 37-39—76
John Murphy 39-37—76
Dylan Wu 39-37—76
Richy Werenski 37-40—77
J.J. Killeen 39-39—78

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|19 20th Annual AFCEA Pacific Northwest...
5|19 Red Hat Coffee Hour Series with Gene...
5|19 Meet with Air Force Research Labs...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories