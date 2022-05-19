Austin FC 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Austin FC

1

1

—

2 Los Angeles FC

0

1

—

1 First Half_1, Austin FC, Gabrielsen, 2 (Valencia), 13th minute. Second Half_2, Austin FC, Fagundez, 2 (Driussi), 80th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 5 (penalty kick), 86th. READ MORE

First Half_1, Austin FC, Gabrielsen, 2 (Valencia), 13th minute.

Second Half_2, Austin FC, Fagundez, 2 (Driussi), 80th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 5 (penalty kick), 86th.

Goalies_Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell; Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Valencia, Austin FC, 37th; Cifuentes, Los Angeles FC, 39th; Acosta, Los Angeles FC, 39th; Wolff, Austin FC, 50th; Murillo, Los Angeles FC, 63rd; Stuver, Austin FC, 85th; Driussi, Austin FC, 89th; Keller, Austin FC, 90th+7.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Mike Rottersman, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Tim Ford.

A_22,034.

___

Lineups

Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen, Zan Kolmanic (Jon Gallagher, 75th), Nicholas Lima (Kipp Keller, 75th); Diego Fagundez (Danny Hoesen, 90th+2), Alexander Ring, Jhojan Valencia (Felipe Martins, 64th), Owen Wolff (Ethan Finlay, 63rd); Sebastian Driussi, Maximiliano Urruti.

Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Sebastien Ibeagha, Jesus Murillo (Mamadou Fall, 69th), Diego Palacios; Kellyn Acosta, Jose Cifuentes, Ilie Sanchez; Latif Blessing (Francisco Ginella, 45th+2), Danny Musovski (Cristian Arango, 46th), Kwadwo Opoku (Brian Rodriguez, 69th), Carlos Vela.

