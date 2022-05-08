Austin’s double-double in 1st start lifts Mystics past Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored all 19 of her points in the first half, Shakira Austin had a double-double in her first career start and the Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 78-66 on Sunday night.

Cloud added six rebounds and six assists. Austin, the No. 3 overall pick out of Ole Miss in last month’s draft, finished had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 10 rebounds. Ariel Atkins had 20 points and five assists and Myisha Hines-Allen added 11 points and eight boards. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 10 points.

Jessica Shepard led Minnesota (0-2) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Sylvia Fowles had 13 points and eight boards. Reserves Yvonne Turner finished with 11 points and Odyssey Sims added 10.

SPARKS 87, FEVER 77

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Liz Cambage had 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 11 rebounds and Brittney Sykes added 17 points and five steals to lead Los Angeles past Indiana.

Nneka Ogwumike had 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Los Angeles (2-0), which won its first two games for the first time since 2018. Chennedy Carter had 12 points, five assists and two blocks, and Jordin Canada finished with 10 points and five assists.

Destanni Henderson, the No. 20 overall selection in last month’s draft, scored a season-high 19 points for Indiana (0-2). Kelsey Mitchell had 15 points and seven assists, NaLyssa Smith had 13 points and nine rebounds and Alanna Smith finished with 10 points.

