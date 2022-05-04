AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Darlington; F1 debuts in Miami

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Goodyear 400

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m., and qualifying, 11:05 a.m.; Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Darlington Raceway.

Race distance: 293 laps, 400.2 miles.

Last year: Martin Truex Jr. won after starting fourth.

Last race: Chase Elliott led the final 53 of 400 laps, contested over two days because of rain at Dover, to earn his first victory of the season.

Fast facts: Elliott increased his points lead from 21 to 50 over Ryan Blaney. William Byron and Kyle Busch share third, 65 points back. … Elliott also became the ninth different winner in 11 races and the fourth Hendrick Motorsports driver to win this season; no other organization has had all four of its drivers win in the first 11 races of a season. … The top six drivers have accounted for seven victories thus far, with Byron and Ross Chastain having two each and Blaney none. … Chevrolets have won seven races, Ford and Toyota two each.

Next race: May 15, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Mahindra ROXOR 200

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 p.m., and qualifying, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Darlington Raceway.

Race distance: 147 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Justin Allgaier won after starting 16th.

Last race: Josh Berry held off Allgaier, his JR Motorsports teammate, by 0.604 seconds at Dover for his first victory of the season and the third of his career.

Fast facts: JRM drivers claimed four of the top five spots, with Noah Gragson fourth and Sam Mayer fifth, the first time any team has done that since 2013. … Ty Gibbs was third, preventing a 1-2-3-4 finish for JRM. … A.J. Allmendinger continues to lead the points, now by 43 over Gibbs and Gragson. …. Allmendinger has finished in the top 10 in all 10 races this season. … Gragson leads with seven top-five finishes, one more than Allmendinger.

Next race: May 21, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Dead On Tools 200

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3 p.m., qualifying, 3:30 p.m., and race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Darlington Raceway.

Race distance: 147 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Sheldon Creed won after stating 15th.

Last race: Defending series champion Ben Rhodes won on the dirt at Bristol, his first victory of the season.

Fast facts: Rhodes leads Chandler Smith by 38 in the point standings with Stewart Friesen third, 51 behind. Zane Smith, the only two-time winner through six races, is fourth, 54 back. … Rhodes has five top-five finishes. No one else has more than three. … Corey Heim, who has raced just twice, and Cup Series regular William Byron account for the other two victories in the series.

Next race: May 14, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Miami Grand Prix.

Site: Miami, Florida.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 1 p.m., and qualifying, 4 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m.

Track: Miami International Autodrome.

Race distance: 57 laps, 191.6 miles.

Last year: New venue.

Last race: Defending series champion Max Verstappen rebounded from a blown engine in the previous race and led Red Bull’s first 1-2 finish since 2016 as he won from the pole at Imola.

Fast facts: Verstappen jumped from sixth to second in the points race, now 27 behind Charles LeClerc. Each has won a pair of the four races run this season. … LeClerc has led 143 of the 228 laps run so far or 62.7 %. … Organizers went through 36 different layouts before settling on a 19-turn circuit for the race.

Next race: May 22, Barcelona, Spain.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Pato O’Ward passed Rinus VeeKay on the outside after pit stops for tires at Barber Motorsports Park and won for the first time this season.

Next race: May 14, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Mathew Gill won in Top Alcohol Funny Car at Concord.

Next event: May 15, Dinwiddie, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: May 6 and May 7, Rossburg, Ohio.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

