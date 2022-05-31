AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Illinois; IndyCar to Detroit

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Enjoy Illinois 300 Site: Madison, Illinois. Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1). Track: World Wide Technology Raceway. Race distance: 240 laps, 300 miles. Last year: First visit for the series. Last race: Denny Hamlin outraced Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime to win the Coca-Cola 600 for his second victory of the season and 48th of his... READ MORE

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Enjoy Illinois 300

Site: Madison, Illinois.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway.

Race distance: 240 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: First visit for the series.

Last race: Denny Hamlin outraced Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime to win the Coca-Cola 600 for his second victory of the season and 48th of his career.

Fast facts: Hamlin’s victory came in the longest race in NASCAR history: 619.5 miles over five hours, 13 minutes with Hamlin beating Busch by 0.014 seconds. … He joined Kevin Harvick as the only active drivers to win the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600 and the Southern 500. … Chase Elliott leads the point standings by 34 over Ross Chastain and 37 over Busch through 14 races.

Next race: June 12, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Pacific Office Automation 147

Site: Portland, Oregon.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 p.m. and qualifying, 8:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Portland International Raceway.

Race distance: 75 laps, 147.5 miles.

Last year: First visit for the series.

Last race: Josh Berry pulled away and beat Ty Gibbs by more than 18 seconds in Concord, North Carolina.

Fast facts: Berry’s second victory allowed him to join Gibbs (3) and Noah Gragson (2) as the only mutiple winners this season through 13 races. … JR Motorsports has now won 10 consecutive stages, extending its series record. … Points leader A.J. Allmendinger’s streak of top-10 finishes ended at 12 when he finished 19th. He leads Gragson by 33 points and Gibbs by 40.

Next race: June 25, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Toyota 200

Site: Madison, Illinois.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:05 p.m., and qualifying, 6:35 p.m.; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m.

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway.

Race distance: 160 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Sheldon Creed won after starting fourth.

Last race: Ross Chastain won in overtime at Concord, North Carolina, edging Grant Enfinger by 0.102 seconds.

Fast facts: Chastain became the third non-regular to win in 10 races this season, joining part-time driver Corey Heim and Cup regular William Byron. … Carson Hocevar led a race-best 57 laps and had a lead of as many as six seconds, but crashed in the first overtime and finished 16th. … John Hunter Nemechek leads defending series champ Ben Rhodes by seven points and Zane Smith by 25.

Next race: June 11, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Sergio Perez of Red Bull won a rain-marred race at Monaco for his first victory of the season and fifth for the team in seven races. He signed a contract extension two days later.

Next race: June 12, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Site: Detroit.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 8:30 a.m., and qualifying, 12:35 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 10:15 a.m., and race, 3:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Belle Isle street circuit.

Race distance: 74 laps, 164.5 miles.

Last year: Marcus Ericsson won the opening race of a weekend double-header and Patricio O’Ward won the finale.

Last race: Ericsson bested O’Ward on a restart with two laps remaining and won the Indianapolis 500 for his third career victory in 52 starts.

Fast facts: Ericsson climbed to the top of the point standings through six races with the victory, 13 ahead of O’Ward and 14 clear of defending series champion Alex Palou. … The victory was the fifth in the 500 for team owner Chip Ganassi. … Ericsson is the second Swede to win the Indy 500 in 106 runnings, joining 1999 winner Kenny Brack.

Next race: June 12, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Brittany Force won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car in Virginia.

Next event: June 3-5, Epping, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: June 3, Grand Forks, North Dakota, and June 5, Brandon, South Dakota.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.