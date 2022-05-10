AUTO RACING: NASCAR off to Kansas, Max wins, Indy 500 looms

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Adventhealth 400

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 5 p.m., and qualifying, 5:35 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: 267 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch won after starting ninth.

Last race: Joey Logano used a bump-and-run to ease leader William Byron out of the way on the next-to-last lap and won at Darlington, ending a 40-race winless streak.

Fast facts: Logano became the 10th different winner through 12 races. He also extended to 11 his streak of years with at least one victory. … Byron and Ross Chastain are the lone two-time winners. … Chase Elliott now leads Byron and Ryan Blaney by 65 points. Logano is fourth, 79 points back, with Chastain, Busch and Martin Truex Jr. all 89 behind. … The race will be followed by the non-points all-star race at Texas, a virtual one-week break from the championship battle at the regular season midpoint for the premier series.

Next race: May 22, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Justin Allgaier ended a 34-race winless streak with his second consecutive victory at Darlington, beating teammate Noah Gragson and leading a second consecutive 1-2 finish for JR Motorsports.

Next race: May 21, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Heart of America 200

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, noon, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., and race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch won after starting second.

Last race: Pole winner John Hunter Nemechek held off Carson Hocevar by 0.552 seconds in overtime at Darlington to earn his first victory of the season.

Fast facts: Nemechek became the sixth different winner in seven races this season. Zane Smith is the only two-time winner. … Nemechek jumped to second in the points race, 30 behind Ben Rhodes. Chandler Smith is 32 back. … Zane Smith all leads all drivers with 6 top-10s, but is fifth in points, 42 back.

Next race: May 20, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Max Verstappen passed both front-row Ferraris as he went from third to first in the first nine laps and cruised to victory in the series’ first race in Miami. His third victory in five races to start the season also closed him to within 19 points of leader Charles LeClerc in the standings.

Next race: May 22, Barcelona, Spain.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

GMR Grand Prix

Site: Indianapolis, Indiana.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., and qualifying, 4 p.m.; Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Race distance: 85 laps, 207.3 miles.

Last year: Rinus VeeKay won after starting seventh.

Last race: Pato O’Ward passed VeeKay on the outside after pit stops for tires at Barber Motorsports Park and won for the first time this season.

Fast facts: O’Ward was the first driver outside the Team Penske tandem of Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden to win this season through four races. Newgarden has won twice. … Defending series champion Alex Palou leads all drivers with three top-three finishes and leads McLaughlin by three points and Newgarden by nine for the standings lead.

Next race: May 29, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Mathew Gill won in Top Alcohol Funny Car at Concord.

Next event: May 15, North Dinwiddie, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: May 13 and May 14, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

