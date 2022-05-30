Baltimore 10, Boston 0

Baltimore
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
38
10
14
9
Totals
31
0
4
0
Hays rf
4
2
1
0
Hernández cf
4
0
0
0
Mancini dh
4
2
3
1
Devers...
|Baltimore
|202
|020
|103
|—
|10
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Baltimore 0, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 5. 2B_Mountcastle (4), Hays (12), Rutschman (1), Bogaerts (13), Vázquez (8). 3B_Mancini (1), Mateo (2). HR_Mountcastle (6), Urías (4), Santander (9). SF_Santander (2).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wells W,2-4
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Tate
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Krehbiel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gillaspie
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill L,1-3
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|Sawamura
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brasier
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Hill (Hays).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:05. A_24,809 (37,755).
