Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 10, Boston 0

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 10:30 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore

Boston

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
38
10
14
9

Totals
31
0
4
0

Hays rf
4
2
1
0

Hernández cf
4
0
0
0

Mancini dh
4
2
3
1

Devers...

READ MORE

Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 10 14 9 Totals 31 0 4 0
Hays rf 4 2 1 0 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0
Mancini dh 4 2 3 1 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 5 4 4 1 Dalbec 3b 1 0 1 0
Santander lf 4 1 1 4 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0
Urías 3b 5 1 1 3 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0
Rutschman c 5 0 2 0 Arroyo ss 1 0 0 0
Mateo ss 4 0 2 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0
McKenna cf 4 0 0 0 Story 2b 2 0 1 0
Owings 2b 3 0 0 0 Cordero 1b 3 0 0 0
Vázquez c 3 0 1 0
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0
Baltimore 202 020 103 10
Boston 000 000 000 0

DP_Baltimore 0, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 5. 2B_Mountcastle (4), Hays (12), Rutschman (1), Bogaerts (13), Vázquez (8). 3B_Mancini (1), Mateo (2). HR_Mountcastle (6), Urías (4), Santander (9). SF_Santander (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Wells W,2-4 6 2 0 0 1 3
Tate 1 0 0 0 0 2
Krehbiel 1 1 0 0 0 0
Gillaspie 1 1 0 0 0 0
Boston
Hill L,1-3 4 7 6 6 2 5
Sawamura 2 0 0 0 0 1
Brasier 2 4 1 1 0 1
Barnes 1 3 3 3 0 1

Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Hill (Hays).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:05. A_24,809 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|6 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|6 Nexus Dashboard Insights: 2-Day Test...
6|6 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories