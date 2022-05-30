Baltimore 10, Boston 0

Baltimore Boston ab

Baltimore Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 10 14 9 Totals 31 0 4 0 Hays rf 4 2 1 0 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 2 3 1 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 5 4 4 1 Dalbec 3b 1 0 1 0 Santander lf 4 1 1 4 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Urías 3b 5 1 1 3 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 Rutschman c 5 0 2 0 Arroyo ss 1 0 0 0 Mateo ss 4 0 2 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 McKenna cf 4 0 0 0 Story 2b 2 0 1 0 Owings 2b 3 0 0 0 Cordero 1b 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0

Baltimore 202 020 103 — 10 Boston 000 000 000 — 0

DP_Baltimore 0, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 5. 2B_Mountcastle (4), Hays (12), Rutschman (1), Bogaerts (13), Vázquez (8). 3B_Mancini (1), Mateo (2). HR_Mountcastle (6), Urías (4), Santander (9). SF_Santander (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Wells W,2-4 6 2 0 0 1 3 Tate 1 0 0 0 0 2 Krehbiel 1 1 0 0 0 0 Gillaspie 1 1 0 0 0 0

Boston Hill L,1-3 4 7 6 6 2 5 Sawamura 2 0 0 0 0 1 Brasier 2 4 1 1 0 1 Barnes 1 3 3 3 0 1

Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Hill (Hays).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:05. A_24,809 (37,755).

