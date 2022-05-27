Baltimore 12, Boston 8

Baltimore Boston ab

Baltimore Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 12 15 10 Totals 40 8 14 7 Mullins cf 5 1 2 0 Hernández cf 5 1 1 0 Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 Devers 3b 5 3 3 0 McKenna pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Martinez dh 3 2 1 1 Santander lf 4 3 2 3 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 3 López p 0 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 5 0 2 2 Hays rf 4 2 2 2 Story 2b 3 0 0 0 Rutschman c 5 1 0 0 Cordero 1b 4 1 2 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 1 Arroyo ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Odor 2b 5 2 3 1 Vázquez c 5 0 1 1 Urías 3b 4 1 3 0 Bradley Jr. rf 5 0 2 0 Mateo ss 5 1 1 3

Baltimore 000 200 334 — 12 Boston 420 110 000 — 8

E_Santander (3), Mateo (7), Devers (4). DP_Baltimore 1, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 11. 2B_Odor (10), Verdugo (10), Bradley Jr. (13), Devers (18), Martinez (17), Cordero (5). HR_Santander (8), Mateo (3), Hays (5), Bogaerts (5). SF_Mountcastle (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Bradish 1 2-3 6 6 6 1 2 Sulser 3 7 2 2 0 0 Diplán 2 0 0 0 2 1 Gillaspie 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Tate 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Pérez W,3-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 López 1 0 0 0 0 1

Boston Whitlock 6 5 2 2 1 4 Diekman 1 2 3 3 1 0 Schreiber H,4 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 Strahm L,2-2 BS,1-2 1-3 5 4 3 0 1 Sawamura 1 2 1 1 1 0

Sulser pitched to 5 batters in the 5th, Diplán pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Bradish 2 (Martinez,Bogaerts), Tate (Story). WP_Sawamura.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:38. A_29,251 (37,755).

