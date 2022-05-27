Baltimore 12, Boston 8

Baltimore
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
40
12
15
10
Totals
40
8
14
7
Mullins cf
5
1
2
0
Hernández cf
5
1
1
0
Mancini dh
4
1
1
0
Devers...
READ MORE
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|12
|15
|10
|
|Totals
|40
|8
|14
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|
|McKenna pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Santander lf
|4
|3
|2
|3
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Hays rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cordero 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Arroyo ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Vázquez c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|334
|—
|12
|Boston
|420
|110
|000
|—
|8
E_Santander (3), Mateo (7), Devers (4). DP_Baltimore 1, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 11. 2B_Odor (10), Verdugo (10), Bradley Jr. (13), Devers (18), Martinez (17), Cordero (5). HR_Santander (8), Mateo (3), Hays (5), Bogaerts (5). SF_Mountcastle (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradish
|1
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Sulser
|3
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Diplán
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Gillaspie
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tate
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez W,3-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|López
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Whitlock
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Diekman
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Schreiber H,4
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strahm L,2-2 BS,1-2
|
|1-3
|5
|4
|3
|0
|1
|Sawamura
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
Sulser pitched to 5 batters in the 5th, Diplán pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Bradish 2 (Martinez,Bogaerts), Tate (Story). WP_Sawamura.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:38. A_29,251 (37,755).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.