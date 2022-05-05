Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3

Minnesota Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 9 3 Totals 34 5 11 5 Buxton cf 5 1 1 3 Mullins cf 3 1 2 1 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Gordon ss 0 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 Polanco 2b 4 0 1 0 Hays lf 4 1 2 1 Kepler rf 4 0 3 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 2 2 2 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Sánchez dh 3 0 2 0 Urías 3b 4 0 1 0 Larnach lf 3 2 1 0 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 Miranda 1b 4 0 1 0 Mateo ss 3 1 2 1 Jeffers c 2 0 0 0

Minnesota 001 020 000 — 3 Baltimore 011 010 02x — 5

E_Urías (3), Odor (4). DP_Minnesota 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Minnesota 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Sánchez (6), Mullins (7). 3B_Mateo (1). HR_Buxton (8), Mountcastle 2 (4), Mullins (4), Mateo (1), Hays (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Archer 4 5 2 2 0 6 Thielbar 1 1 1 1 0 3 Jax 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Duran L,0-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 Moran 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

Baltimore Watkins 4 2-3 7 3 3 2 2 Bautista 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Baker 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Fry 1 1 0 0 0 0 López W,3-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Fry pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Watkins (Correa), Duran (Mullins).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:03. A_8,652 (45,971).

