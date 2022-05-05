Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|
|Buxton cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Larnach lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|001
|020
|000
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|011
|010
|02x
|—
|5
E_Urías (3), Odor (4). DP_Minnesota 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Minnesota 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Sánchez (6), Mullins (7). 3B_Mateo (1). HR_Buxton (8), Mountcastle 2 (4), Mullins (4), Mateo (1), Hays (3).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Archer
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Thielbar
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Jax
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Duran L,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Moran
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Watkins
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Bautista
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Baker
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|López W,3-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Fry pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Watkins (Correa), Duran (Mullins).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:03. A_8,652 (45,971).
