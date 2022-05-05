Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|4
|5
|
|Buxton cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.284
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Gordon ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Sánchez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Larnach lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.220
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|0
|12
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.135
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Minnesota
|001
|020
|000_3
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|011
|010
|02x_5
|11
|1
E_Urías (3), Odor (4). LOB_Minnesota 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Sánchez (6), Mullins (7). 3B_Mateo (1). HR_Buxton (8), off Watkins; Mountcastle (3), off Archer; Mullins (4), off Archer; Mateo (1), off Thielbar; Hays (3), off Duran; Mountcastle (4), off Duran. RBIs_Buxton 3 (16), Mountcastle 2 (12), Mullins (11), Mateo (6), Hays (12). CS_Kepler (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Kepler); Baltimore 2 (Hays, Mancini). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 3; Baltimore 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Correa. GIDP_Urshela, Mountcastle.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Polanco, Miranda); Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle, Chirinos, Urías, Odor; Urías, Odor, Mountcastle).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|76
|3.26
|Thielbar
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|18
|10.00
|Jax
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.54
|Duran, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|4.26
|Moran
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|2
|76
|3.22
|Bautista
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.38
|Baker
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|5.40
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7.20
|López, W, 3-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.32
Inherited runners-scored_Duran 1-0, Bautista 2-0, Fry 1-0. HBP_Watkins (Correa), Duran (Mullins).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:03. A_8,652 (45,971).
