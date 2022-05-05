Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 9 3 4 5 Buxton cf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .284 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Gordon ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Polanco 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .207 Kepler rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .266 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Sánchez dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .237 Larnach lf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .302 Miranda 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .118 Jeffers c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .220

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 11 5 0 12 Mullins cf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .243 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Hays lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .287 Mountcastle 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .250 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Urías 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .207 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .135 Mateo ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .241

Minnesota 001 020 000_3 9 0 Baltimore 011 010 02x_5 11 1

E_Urías (3), Odor (4). LOB_Minnesota 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Sánchez (6), Mullins (7). 3B_Mateo (1). HR_Buxton (8), off Watkins; Mountcastle (3), off Archer; Mullins (4), off Archer; Mateo (1), off Thielbar; Hays (3), off Duran; Mountcastle (4), off Duran. RBIs_Buxton 3 (16), Mountcastle 2 (12), Mullins (11), Mateo (6), Hays (12). CS_Kepler (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Kepler); Baltimore 2 (Hays, Mancini). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 3; Baltimore 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Correa. GIDP_Urshela, Mountcastle.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Polanco, Miranda); Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle, Chirinos, Urías, Odor; Urías, Odor, Mountcastle).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer 4 5 2 2 0 6 76 3.26 Thielbar 1 1 1 1 0 3 18 10.00 Jax 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 19 1.54 Duran, L, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 15 4.26 Moran 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Watkins 4 2-3 7 3 3 2 2 76 3.22 Bautista 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.38 Baker 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 5.40 Fry 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 7.20 López, W, 3-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 1.32

Inherited runners-scored_Duran 1-0, Bautista 2-0, Fry 1-0. HBP_Watkins (Correa), Duran (Mullins).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:03. A_8,652 (45,971).

