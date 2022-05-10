Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 11 5 1 7 Mullins cf 5 2 4 2 0 0 .262 Mancini dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .279 Santander lf 5 0 3 1 0 0 .250 Hays rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .312 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .268 Nevin 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .167 Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .136 Owings 2b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .130

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 7 3 0 12 Edman 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .290 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .318 Yepez dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .455 1-Robertson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .198 Carlson rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .223 Molina c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .234 Bader cf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .242 Donovan ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .188

Baltimore 002 111 000_5 11 0 St. Louis 000 002 001_3 7 0

1-ran for Yepez in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 8, St. Louis 2. 2B_Owings (1), Santander (3), Mateo (7), Molina (2). HR_Mullins (5), off Naughton; Nevin (1), off Naughton; Bader (3), off Bradish; Donovan (1), off Tate. RBIs_Mullins 2 (14), Nevin (5), Santander (13), Mancini (11), Bader 2 (10), Donovan (2). SB_Mullins (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Hays, Santander, Nevin 2); St. Louis 1 (O’Neill). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 8; St. Louis 1 for 2.

GIDP_Carlson, Molina, Arenado.

DP_Baltimore 3 (Nevin, Owings, Mountcastle; Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Owings, Mountcastle); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Donovan).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bradish, W, 1-1 7 4 2 2 0 11 90 4.24 Krehbiel, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.92 Tate, H, 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 2.45 Bautista, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.13

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Naughton, L, 0-1 3 1-3 5 3 3 0 2 57 4.26 Whitley 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 36 4.50 Wittgren 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 20 3.09 Pallante 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.20 McFarland 2 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.35

Inherited runners-scored_Bautista 2-0, Wittgren 3-0. HBP_Whitley (Mancini), Wittgren (Chirinos), Tate (Yepez). WP_Tate.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:53. A_33,649 (45,494).

