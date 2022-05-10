Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|1
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Santander lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Hays rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Nevin 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Owings 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|0
|12
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.290
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Yepez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.455
|1-Robertson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.198
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Molina c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Donovan ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Baltimore
|002
|111
|000_5
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|001_3
|7
|0
1-ran for Yepez in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 8, St. Louis 2. 2B_Owings (1), Santander (3), Mateo (7), Molina (2). HR_Mullins (5), off Naughton; Nevin (1), off Naughton; Bader (3), off Bradish; Donovan (1), off Tate. RBIs_Mullins 2 (14), Nevin (5), Santander (13), Mancini (11), Bader 2 (10), Donovan (2). SB_Mullins (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Hays, Santander, Nevin 2); St. Louis 1 (O’Neill). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 8; St. Louis 1 for 2.
GIDP_Carlson, Molina, Arenado.
DP_Baltimore 3 (Nevin, Owings, Mountcastle; Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Owings, Mountcastle); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Donovan).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish, W, 1-1
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|11
|90
|4.24
|Krehbiel, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.92
|Tate, H, 4
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|2.45
|Bautista, S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.13
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Naughton, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|57
|4.26
|Whitley
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|36
|4.50
|Wittgren
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|3.09
|Pallante
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.20
|McFarland
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.35
Inherited runners-scored_Bautista 2-0, Wittgren 3-0. HBP_Whitley (Mancini), Wittgren (Chirinos), Tate (Yepez). WP_Tate.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:53. A_33,649 (45,494).
