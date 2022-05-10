Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

The Associated Press
May 10, 2022 10:55 pm
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 11 5 1 7
Mullins cf 5 2 4 2 0 0 .262
Mancini dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .279
Santander lf 5 0 3 1 0 0 .250
Hays rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .312
Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .268
Nevin 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .167
Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .136
Owings 2b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .130
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 7 3 0 12
Edman 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .290
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .318
Yepez dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .455
1-Robertson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .198
Carlson rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .223
Molina c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .234
Bader cf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .242
Donovan ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .188
Baltimore 002 111 000_5 11 0
St. Louis 000 002 001_3 7 0

1-ran for Yepez in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 8, St. Louis 2. 2B_Owings (1), Santander (3), Mateo (7), Molina (2). HR_Mullins (5), off Naughton; Nevin (1), off Naughton; Bader (3), off Bradish; Donovan (1), off Tate. RBIs_Mullins 2 (14), Nevin (5), Santander (13), Mancini (11), Bader 2 (10), Donovan (2). SB_Mullins (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Hays, Santander, Nevin 2); St. Louis 1 (O’Neill). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 8; St. Louis 1 for 2.

        Ask the CIO: Department of Homeland Security: During this webinar, learn how the Department of Homeland Security evolving its IT to meet the demands of the current landscape.

GIDP_Carlson, Molina, Arenado.

DP_Baltimore 3 (Nevin, Owings, Mountcastle; Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Owings, Mountcastle); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Donovan).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bradish, W, 1-1 7 4 2 2 0 11 90 4.24
Krehbiel, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.92
Tate, H, 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 2.45
Bautista, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.13
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Naughton, L, 0-1 3 1-3 5 3 3 0 2 57 4.26
Whitley 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 36 4.50
Wittgren 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 20 3.09
Pallante 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.20
McFarland 2 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.35

Inherited runners-scored_Bautista 2-0, Wittgren 3-0. HBP_Whitley (Mancini), Wittgren (Chirinos), Tate (Yepez). WP_Tate.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:53. A_33,649 (45,494).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|17 Fort Gordon Innovation Day
5|17 govDelivery Administrator Training...
5|17 Managing Data Access Policies for Zero...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories