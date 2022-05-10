Trending:
Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

The Associated Press
May 10, 2022 10:55 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 31 3 7 3
Mullins cf 5 2 4 2 Edman 2b 4 0 1 0
Mancini dh 4 0 1 1 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0
Santander lf 5 0 3 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0
Hays rf 5 0 0 0 Yepez dh 3 0 1 0
Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 0 Robertson pr 0 0 0 0
Nevin 3b 4 1 1 1 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0
Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 Carlson rf 3 0 1 0
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 Molina c 3 1 1 0
Owings 2b 4 2 1 0 Bader cf 3 1 1 2
Donovan ss 3 1 1 1
Baltimore 002 111 000 5
St. Louis 000 002 001 3

DP_Baltimore 3, St. Louis 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, St. Louis 2. 2B_Owings (1), Santander (3), Mateo (7), Molina (2). HR_Mullins (5), Nevin (1), Bader (3), Donovan (1). SB_Mullins (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bradish W,1-1 7 4 2 2 0 11
Krehbiel H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Tate H,4 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Bautista S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Naughton L,0-1 3 1-3 5 3 3 0 2
Whitley 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2
Wittgren 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Pallante 1 0 0 0 0 1
McFarland 2 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Whitley (Mancini), Wittgren (Chirinos), Tate (Yepez). WP_Tate.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:53. A_33,649 (45,494).

