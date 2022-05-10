Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santander lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yepez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robertson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nevin 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Owings 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Donovan ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Baltimore
|002
|111
|000
|—
|5
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|001
|—
|3
DP_Baltimore 3, St. Louis 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, St. Louis 2. 2B_Owings (1), Santander (3), Mateo (7), Molina (2). HR_Mullins (5), Nevin (1), Bader (3), Donovan (1). SB_Mullins (5).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradish W,1-1
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|11
|Krehbiel H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tate H,4
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bautista S,1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Naughton L,0-1
|3
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Whitley
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Wittgren
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pallante
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McFarland
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Whitley (Mancini), Wittgren (Chirinos), Tate (Yepez). WP_Tate.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:53. A_33,649 (45,494).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.