Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 48 6 10 6 Totals 47 8 11 6 Díaz 3b 6 0 1 1 Mullins cf 5 1 2 0 Franco ss 5 0 0 0 Hays lf 5 1 1 1 Ramírez dh 5 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 2 1 Bruján pr-dh 1 1 0 0 McKenna pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Choi 1b 6 0 0 0 Santander rf 5 0 1 2 Arozarena lf 5 1 4 0 Mateo ss 6 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 6 0 3 1 Nevin 1b 6 2 2 0 Paredes 2b 2 1 0 0 Urías 3b 5 2 1 0 Walls 2b 2 1 0 0 Chirinos c 4 1 0 0 Zunino c 3 1 1 3 Odor ph-2b 2 1 1 2 Mejía ph-c 2 0 0 0 Owings 2b 3 0 1 0 Phillips rf 5 1 1 1 Bemboom ph-c 1 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 030 000 210 0 — 6 Baltimore 000 000 300 210 2 — 8

E_Yarbrough (1), Arozarena (2), Mateo 2 (6). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 12. 2B_Kiermaier (5), Phillips (2), Owings (2), Nevin (1). HR_Zunino (4), Odor (2). S_Urías (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Beeks 2 1 0 0 1 1 Yarbrough 4 6 2 1 0 4 Raley H,5 1-3 0 1 0 0 0 Feyereisen BS,0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Adam 1 0 0 0 0 1 Poche 1 0 0 0 0 2 Wisler BS,0-2 1 1 2 1 2 0 Thompson BS,2-4 2 1 1 0 1 2 Garza Jr. L,0-1 1-3 1 2 1 0 0

Baltimore Wells 4 2-3 2 3 3 2 4 Gillaspie 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Akin 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Baker 2-3 2 2 1 0 0 Tate 1 1 1 0 0 0 Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Vespi W,1-0 2 1 0 0 1 3

Yarbrough pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Tate pitched to 2 batters in the 11th.

HBP_Raley (Owings). WP_Raley, Akin.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Segal.

T_4:22. A_15,127 (45,971).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.