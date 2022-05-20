Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6

Tampa Bay

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

48

6

10

6

3

9 Díaz 3b

6

0

1

1

0

0

.281 READ MORE

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 48 6 10 6 3 9 Díaz 3b 6 0 1 1 0 0 .281 Franco ss 5 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Ramírez dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .301 2-Bruján pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 1 .107 Choi 1b 6 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Arozarena lf 5 1 4 0 1 0 .245 Kiermaier cf 6 0 3 1 0 2 .219 Paredes 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .259 Walls 2b 2 1 0 0 0 0 .163 Zunino c 3 1 1 3 0 1 .157 a-Mejía ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Phillips rf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .197

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 47 8 11 6 4 11 Mullins cf 5 1 2 0 1 1 .256 Hays lf 5 1 1 1 1 1 .284 Mancini dh 4 0 2 1 1 0 .298 1-McKenna pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Santander rf 5 0 1 2 1 0 .234 Mateo ss 6 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Nevin 1b 6 2 2 0 0 1 .233 Urías 3b 5 2 1 0 0 2 .197 Chirinos c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .139 b-Odor ph-2b 2 1 1 2 0 1 .210 Owings 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .140 c-Bemboom ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .115

Tampa Bay 000 030 000 210 0_6 10 2 Baltimore 000 000 300 210 2_8 11 2

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Zunino in the 10th. b-struck out for Chirinos in the 11th. c-grounded out for Owings in the 11th.

1-ran for Mancini in the 10th. 2-ran for Ramírez in the 11th.

E_Yarbrough (1), Arozarena (2), Mateo 2 (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 12. 2B_Kiermaier (5), Phillips (2), Owings (2), Nevin (1). HR_Zunino (4), off Wells; Odor (2), off Garza Jr.. RBIs_Zunino 3 (13), Phillips (10), Díaz (10), Kiermaier (11), Mancini (15), Santander 2 (21), Hays (14), Odor 2 (12). S_Urías.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Franco, Walls, Mejía 2, Ramírez 2, Zunino); Baltimore 5 (Urías, McKenna 2, Santander, Nevin). RISP_Tampa Bay 6 for 23; Baltimore 6 for 19.

Runners moved up_Franco, Walls. GIDP_Mateo.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Paredes, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beeks 2 1 0 0 1 1 19 1.53 Yarbrough 4 6 2 1 0 4 56 4.20 Raley, H, 5 1-3 0 1 0 0 0 6 2.61 Feyereisen, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Adam 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.10 Poche 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.50 Wisler, BS, 0-2 1 1 2 1 2 0 21 2.61 Thompson, BS, 2-4 2 1 1 0 1 2 27 4.40 Garza Jr., L, 0-1 1-3 1 2 1 0 0 4 5.40

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wells 4 2-3 2 3 3 2 4 79 4.41 Gillaspie 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 0.00 Akin 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 33 1.33 Baker 2-3 2 2 1 0 0 11 4.60 Tate 1 1 1 0 0 0 8 2.21 Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.77 Vespi, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 3 24 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 2-2, Feyereisen 2-1, Baker 1-0, Tate 1-0, Pérez 2-1. IBB_off Thompson (Mullins), off Vespi (Arozarena). HBP_Raley (Owings). WP_Raley, Akin.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Segal.

T_4:22. A_15,127 (45,971).

