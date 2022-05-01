Baltimore 9, Boston 5

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|4
|7
|
|Story 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.217
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.369
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.305
|Cordero 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.143
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|J.Davis lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|13
|9
|4
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.243
|a-McKenna ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Mountcastle dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|b-Gutierrez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Hays lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Odor 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Urías 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Nevin 1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.111
|Bemboom c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.148
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Boston
|000
|010
|004_5
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|036
|00x_9
|13
|0
a-singled for Santander in the 8th. b-flied out for Mountcastle in the 8th.
E_Cordero (1). LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 8. 2B_Vázquez (1), Bogaerts (8), Cordero (1), Urías (3), Mateo (5). HR_Martinez (2), off Lakins Sr.; Odor (1), off Crawford. RBIs_Cordero (1), Martinez 4 (12), Nevin 2 (2), Santander 3 (11), Odor (6), Mateo 2 (5), Mountcastle (9). CS_Mullins (2), Santander (2). SF_Cordero, Santander.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Vázquez, Bradley Jr. 2, Cordero, Story); Baltimore 4 (Hays 2, Odor, Mullins). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Baltimore 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Martinez, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Bogaerts, Devers.
DP_Boston 1 (Vázquez, Story, Vázquez); Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Nevin; Urías, Odor, Nevin).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 0-4
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|67
|7.84
|A.Davis
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.79
|Sawamura
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.45
|Crawford
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|11
|11.57
|Valdez
|2
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|53
|6.10
|Plawecki
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 2-2
|6
|
|7
|1
|1
|3
|6
|101
|4.50
|Lakins Sr.
|2
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|46
|9.72
|Krehbiel
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.90
Crawford pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_A.Davis 2-1, Sawamura 3-0, Valdez 1-1. IBB_off A.Davis (Mountcastle). HBP_Lyles (Hernández), Valdez (Nevin), Lakins Sr. (Bogaerts).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:19. A_19,117 (45,971).
