Baltimore 9, Boston 5

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 11 5 4 7 Story 2b 2 1 0 0 3 2 .217 Devers 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .299 Bogaerts ss 4 2 1 0 0 1 .369 Martinez dh 5 1 3 4 0 0 .305 Cordero 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .143 Hernández cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .195 Bradley Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .147 Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .220 J.Davis lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .500

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 9 13 9 4 6 Mullins cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .221 Santander rf 3 1 2 3 0 0 .243 a-McKenna ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Mountcastle dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .250 b-Gutierrez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Hays lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Odor 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .200 Urías 3b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .200 Nevin 1b 2 2 1 2 1 0 .111 Bemboom c 3 1 1 0 1 2 .148 Mateo ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .246

Boston 000 010 004_5 11 1 Baltimore 000 036 00x_9 13 0

a-singled for Santander in the 8th. b-flied out for Mountcastle in the 8th.

E_Cordero (1). LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 8. 2B_Vázquez (1), Bogaerts (8), Cordero (1), Urías (3), Mateo (5). HR_Martinez (2), off Lakins Sr.; Odor (1), off Crawford. RBIs_Cordero (1), Martinez 4 (12), Nevin 2 (2), Santander 3 (11), Odor (6), Mateo 2 (5), Mountcastle (9). CS_Mullins (2), Santander (2). SF_Cordero, Santander.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Vázquez, Bradley Jr. 2, Cordero, Story); Baltimore 4 (Hays 2, Odor, Mullins). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Baltimore 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Martinez, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Bogaerts, Devers.

DP_Boston 1 (Vázquez, Story, Vázquez); Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Nevin; Urías, Odor, Nevin).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 0-4 4 1-3 6 3 3 0 5 67 7.84 A.Davis 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 2.79 Sawamura 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.45 Crawford 0 1 2 2 1 0 11 11.57 Valdez 2 4 4 4 2 1 53 6.10 Plawecki 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, W, 2-2 6 7 1 1 3 6 101 4.50 Lakins Sr. 2 1-3 4 4 4 1 1 46 9.72 Krehbiel 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.90

Crawford pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_A.Davis 2-1, Sawamura 3-0, Valdez 1-1. IBB_off A.Davis (Mountcastle). HBP_Lyles (Hernández), Valdez (Nevin), Lakins Sr. (Bogaerts).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:19. A_19,117 (45,971).

