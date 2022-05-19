Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

New York
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|9
|
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Urías dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nevin 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|McKenna cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Donaldson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Owings 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Odor ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|200
|102
|001
|—
|6
|Baltimore
|021
|003
|003
|—
|9
E_Higashioka (2), Donaldson (3), Santander (2). DP_New York 1, Baltimore 3. LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Rizzo (7), Santander 2 (5). HR_Stanton (11), Chirinos (1), Santander (7). SB_Mateo (11), Kiner-Falefa (5). SF_Mullins (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Castro
|0
|
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Green BS,1-4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loáisiga
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Peralta
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Luetge L,1-1
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Baker
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tate H,6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Krehbiel H,5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|López BS,4-6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Bautista W,1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Castro pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Zimmermann pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, López pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_4:01. A_23,819 (45,971).
