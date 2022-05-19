On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

May 19, 2022
New York

Baltimore

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 10 6 Totals 35 9 11 9
LeMahieu 3b-1b 5 0 2 1 Hays lf 4 1 0 0
Judge rf 3 2 1 0 Urías dh 4 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 4 2 2 0 Mancini 1b 5 1 2 0
Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 3 3 3
Stanton dh 3 1 2 3 Mateo ss 3 1 1 1
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 Nevin 3b 4 2 2 1
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Chirinos c 4 1 1 2
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 2 2 McKenna cf 2 0 1 0
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 Mullins ph-cf 1 0 0 1
Donaldson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Owings 2b 2 0 0 0
Gonzalez lf-1b 4 0 1 0 Odor ph-2b 2 0 1 1
Trevino c 0 0 0 0
New York 200 102 001 6
Baltimore 021 003 003 9

E_Higashioka (2), Donaldson (3), Santander (2). DP_New York 1, Baltimore 3. LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Rizzo (7), Santander 2 (5). HR_Stanton (11), Chirinos (1), Santander (7). SB_Mateo (11), Kiner-Falefa (5). SF_Mullins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery 5 7 3 3 0 3
Castro 0 1 3 2 1 0
Green BS,1-4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Loáisiga 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Peralta 2 0 0 0 0 2
Luetge L,1-1 1-3 2 3 2 0 1
Baltimore
Zimmermann 5 7 5 5 1 2
Baker 1 1 0 0 1 2
Tate H,6 1 1 0 0 0 0
Krehbiel H,5 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
López BS,4-6 1 1 1 1 2 3
Bautista W,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Castro pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Zimmermann pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, López pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_4:01. A_23,819 (45,971).

Top Stories